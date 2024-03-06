Boebert Threatens Recall of Colorado Sec. of State after Unanimous SCOTUS Ruling

(Headline USA) Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and several other Colorado Republicans on Tuesday called for a recall of George-Soros-funded Secretary of State Jena Griswold after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned her effort to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot, Newsweek reported.

Griswold made the call following the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump was disqualified from seeking the White House because of his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. However, she is widely suspected to have colluded with left-wing activist groups, including Free Speech for People, who organized the spurious lawfare attack.



The U.S. Supreme Court rendered a 9-0 decision on Monday that Colorado’s ruling was unconstitutional and that state officials did not have the authority to disqualify candidates without congressional action.

Griswold bemoaned the ruling as a “disappointment” during a Monday appearance on MSNBC.

“I do believe that states should be able, under our Constitution, to bar oath-breaking insurrectionist,” she said.

Ultimately, this decision leaves open the door for Congress to act to pass authorizing legislation,” she added. “But we know that Congress is a nearly nonfunctioning body, so ultimately, it will be up to the American voters to save our democracy in November.”

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D), suffering a near total breakdown: “[I]t’s as clear as day what Donald Trump did: He incited that violent mob to rush on to the Capitol to try to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power. And his attacks and his allies’… pic.twitter.com/UjYra9odCw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2024

In a letter to Griswold, Boebert, Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, Vice Chairwoman Hope Scheppelman and GOP Secretary Anna Ferguson threatened to launch a recall campaign against her.

“Instead of fulfilling her oath of office to encourage Coloradans to make their voices heard, she abused her office for selfish political decisions to rig the primary election against President Donald J. Trump,” they wrote.

Griswold’s political gambit ultimately created “a stain on our Republic and [was] an outright embarrassment to Coloradans and Americans,” they added.

The Republicans did not say whether they would start circulating a petition to remove Griswold from office. If they do so, they must collect 621,000 signatures in order to force a recall vote.

But Boebert did clarify in a tweet that she would begin “actively building a grassroots coalition” to back a recall effort to hold Griswold accountable for her “attack” on the state’s election.

“You’re unfit,” she said to Griswold. “Time for you to be RECALLED!”