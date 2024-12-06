Film Shares Powerful Tale of Drug-Addicted Employee Whose Life Trump Saved

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A long-time aide to the Trump family shared a heartwarming story about how working for the future president saved her life during a relapse with drug addiction.

Lynn Patton made the emotional appeal in Tucker Carlson’s Art of the Surge documentary, recounting her years working for real estate mogul Eric Trump.

“I always say it’s not hyperbole—they truly saved my life,” a visibly emotional Patton said. “I relapsed with cocaine in 2012, I believe. … When I relapsed, Eric Trump called me into his office, [and] confronted me about my drug use.”

She added: “As I am basically lying to his face, I’m fidgeting and I look up and he’s got tears in his eyes and that’s when I just lost it and I started crying like a baby. … He was like, ‘Lynn, you’re better than this. We want you to get the help that you need.’”

Patton said Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, was on the phone—and that Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump later supported her. Patton ultimately sought outpatient treatment and overcame her addiction.

“When their father still wanted me to work in Washington, I was just for it. Because they gave me another chance and I don’t think people see that side of the family,” Patton said. “They were born and bred in this lifestyle. They live, breathe and eat it—but they’re willing to walk away from all of that for this great country.”

Patton began working as vice president of the Eric Trump Foundation, which raised over $40 million for children at St. Jude’s Hospital. She worked for the Trump campaign in 2016 as a senior advisor and family liaison, later moving to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

At HUD, Patton overhauled the department and worked to improve Section 8 housing for low-income Americans, going as far as temporarily moving into some of the apartments to oversee needed repairs.

After Trump left the White House, Patton worked for the pro-Trump Save America PAC until 2022. She later joined Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign as a senior adviser and later became the director of fundraising for Trump’s Patriot Legal Defense Fund, according to her LinkedIn profile.