Friday, December 6, 2024

Conquered: Muhammad Becomes Most Popular Boy’s Name in U.K.

'We are being replaced...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
An unaborted
A mom feeds her baby. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that people in the United Kingdom are now more likely to name their baby boys “Muhammad,” with many conservatives claiming that this is a sign of the country being conquered by Muslims.

The Telegraph reported that the Office of National Statistics’s data indicated that “Muhammad,” the name of the Islamic prophet, is now the most popular name for baby boys in the U.K., overtaking Noah, a Christian name.

“Mohammad was also the top boy’s name with its many spellings back in 2021 in four of nine regions,” the news source stated. “Noah came in second, with Oliver third. Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022 and has been in the top 10 since 2016.”

The Telegraph also claimed that “there were 4,661 Muhammads born across England and Wales” in 2023, “up from 4,177 in 2022,” adding that “only 4,382 Noahs [who] were born in 2023, down from 4,586 the previous year.”

The Gateway Pundit also reported that there are way more people now named “Muhammad” in the U.K. because there are at least 14 different spellings of the name.

“We are being replaced,” Turning Point U.K. wrote.

Christian apologist and debater David Woods, who became famous for opposing Islam, also sarcastically criticized the British politicians for allowing this to happen.

“Great job, British politicians! ‘Muhammad’ is FINALLY the most popular baby name in England and Wales! With so many babies named after a man who called Jews and Christians ‘the worst of creatures’ (Quran 98:6) and who ordered his followers to violently subjugate Jews and Christians (Quran 9:29), England and Wales have a very bright future!” he wrote.

Others blamed the voters in the U.K. as well, claiming that because of them, “the U.K. is now an Islamic state.”

“Sure, they are young, but roll forward 20 years, and Islam will shape every aspect of U.K. life. You all voted for it, so don’t complain later when things like state education and all government policy are driven by Islam,” @LeoMars75 wrote.

Conservative British journalist Tommy Robinson also responded to the recent news, making fun of the people who were gaslighting everyone into believing that the Left wasn’t trying to replace the population of the U.K. with non-British and non-Christian people.

“Remember, it’s just a ‘conspiracy theory,'” he wrote.

Political activist Charlie Simpson agreed with Robinson, stating that “if this is not evidence that we are losing our country, I don’t know what it is,” adding that “this is absolutely horrifying.”

A conservative actor, Laurence Fox, also left a sarcastic response.

“Goodbye, England. It was a fascinating and memorable 1000-odd years,” he wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
