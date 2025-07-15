Fauci Referred for Prosecution after NYT Confirms that Biden Aides Used Autopen to Sign Pardons

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times published a bombshell interview with former President Joe Biden on Monday, confirming that his aides signed pardons with an autopen. Republicans are renewing calls for criminal prosecutions against former COVID czar Anthony Fauci, the Jan. 6th Committee and others who received a pardon under the Biden administration.

According to the Times, Biden said he would orally grant pardons and sentence commutations, and then his aides would use the autopen to sign for him.

The Biden administration claims to have paperwork to prove its claim. According to the Times, Biden officials said they had a “process to establish that Mr. Biden had orally made decisions in meetings before the staff secretary, Stefanie Feldman, who managed use of the autopen, would have clemency records put through the signing device.”

Republicans aren’t buying it.

“I guarantee he knew nothing about what he was singing,” President Donald Trump said Monday, reacting to the Times’ report.

Trump added that it was unfortunate that Biden got to use the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just like he does.

And he noted that, while the use of the autopen is legal, it is “not supposed to be for signing major legislation” and things like presidential pardons.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also renewed a criminal referral for Fauci.

In July 2023, I referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice for lying under oath to Congress. His own emails directly contradicted his sworn testimony.@NYT reports Fauci was quietly pardoned by an autopen, operated by Biden’s staff. If the President didn’t authorize… pic.twitter.com/j0wrt6QdoJ — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 14, 2025

“In July 2023, I referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice for lying under oath to Congress. His own emails directly contradicted his sworn testimony,” Dr. Paul said on Twitter/X.

“NYT reports Fauci was quietly pardoned by an autopen, operated by Biden’s staff. If the President didn’t authorize this pardon personally, then the Department has a duty to investigate and prosecute as it would any ordinary citizen. Fauci has been sainted by the extremist Left, but it doesn’t erase his lying before Congress.”

The House continues to investigate the autopen matter, too.

Earlier this month, Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, invoked his rights under the Fifth Amendment during a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee.

Republicans on the Oversight Committee had subpoenaed O’Connor last month as part of a their sweeping investigation into Biden’s health and his mental fitness as president. They claim some policies carried out during Biden’s term through the use of the White House autopen may be illegitimate if it’s proven the Democrat was mentally incapacitated for some of his term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.