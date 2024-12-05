Kamala Spox Ridiculed for Teasing Possible Future Joe Rogan Appearance

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly ridiculed Harris campaign staffers Wednesday for teasing a possible post-election appearance on podcaster Joe Rogan’s show.

On her own podcast, Kelly revisited Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon’s comments about Vice President Kamala Harris’s decision not to follow in then-opponent Donald Trump’s footsteps by doing The Joe Rogan Experience.

O’Malley Dillon said, “Will she do it some time in the future? Maybe, who knows,” when reflecting that Harris was in Texas at the time but scheduled a rally with pop star Beyonce instead.

Kelly was not amused by the Harris campaign chair’s tease.

“Who the f cares? Who gives two s**ts whether she’s gonna go on? She lost!” Kelly exclaimed. “The freaking point was to do it before the election. What do you mean? Who cares if she’s going to go on in the future?”

Kelly answered her own question by saying “literally no one” cares if Harris goes on Rogan’s show—including the host himself.

She called out the campaign’s excuses that Harris was very busy, referencing the Democrat candidate’s loss in all seven battleground states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—in the context of her visit to Houston, Texas.

“That was for the Beyonce event where she didn’t sing. Remember? She showed up for literally three minutes, gave a bunch of campaign nonsense and then went away without performing a song,” Kelly recalled. “Even Hillary got some songs.”

Kelly blasted Harris’s Houston visit as an “utter waste of time.”

The vice president could have traveled to Rogan while in Texas, his home state, like Trump but passed on the opportunity.

“She flew to Texas. She blew it. She clearly didn’t want to sit with Rogan because she couldn’t,” Kelly said. “But here again, the campaign won’t be honest about the ineptitude of their candidate, their exquisite candidate. Okay! We’ll look forward to whether she does it in the future.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.