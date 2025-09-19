Thursday, September 18, 2025

Did a Republican Make a Backroom Deal to Save Ilhan Omar?

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ilhan Omar/Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) One of the four Republicans who joined Democrats Wednesday to save Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from a censure resolution may have had another motive: protecting himself from his own censure threats.

Reps. Cory Mills, R-Fla., Mike Flood, R-Neb., Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., and Tom McClintock, R-Calif., voted with Democrats in a razor-thin 214–213 tally to block Omar’s censure over her smear of slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

Mills, meanwhile, has faced two censure threats from Democrats amid personal and professional allegations of misconduct, all of which are currently under review by the House Ethics Committee.

The accusations include threatening to release sexually explicit material of an ex-girlfriend, possible assault and rumored financial misrepresentations in disclosure filings.

Democrats abruptly abandoned their censure threats against Mills shortly after he broke the tie in the 213-213 tally to table the measure against Omar, Axios and the Daily Caller reported.

Mills defended his vote, claiming Omar’s comments were protected under the First Amendment. Flood echoed that defense, warning of potential retaliation if Democrats regain the majority.

Had the censure passed, Omar would have been formally reprimanded before the House, forced to stand in the well of the chamber as the censure was read aloud, and most importantly, stripped of her committee assignments.

She currently serves on the influential House Education and Workforce Committee and the House Budget Committee.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who introduced and led the censure effort, scolded the four Republicans for shielding Omar from accountability.

“They didn’t stand with Charlie Kirk,” Mace wrote. “They didn’t stand with the millions of Americans mourning his death. They stood with the one who mocked his legacy. They showed us exactly who they are, and we won’t forget.”

By contrast, Omar celebrated the outcome, insisting her remarks were free speech.

“Four Republicans didn’t join Democrats to protect me, they joined to defend the first amendment and sanity,” she wrote on X. “No one should be going after them. This country stands for freedom and right now what people are doing is totally unacceptable.”

