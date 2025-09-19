Paxton Exposes Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme in Texas

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating an illegal ballot harvesting scheme in the 2022 midterm elections, state authorities announced Wednesday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the suspect, Modesta Vela, was arrested on Sept. 4 in Starr County.

He alleged that Vela targeted “numerous” residents over the age of 65 in Roma, Texas, a city in the county where she was taken into custody.

“Though liberals and the left-wing media like to pretend otherwise, we know that election fraud is real and a serious threat,” Paxton said in a press statement.

“Criminals trying to steal our elections and rig the democratic process will be found, arrested, and prosecuted,” he added.

NEWS: I'm announcing an arrest in Starr County for an illegal ballot harvesting scheme. Though liberals and the left-wing media like to pretend otherwise, we know that election fraud is real and a serious threat. pic.twitter.com/aGY8nYStBa — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 17, 2025

Local outlet KRGV Channel 5 reported that Vela, who is no longer in custody, “personally” signed an absentee ballot for a woman over 65.

Vela then mailed the ballot knowing it did not reflect the voter’s intent, the outlet reported, though it did not specify the candidate involved.

“Vela was trying to take advantage of voters and broke the law by illegally ballot harvesting and targeting a Texan seeking to engage in our elections. Now, it’s time for Vela to answer for her actions in court,” Paxton added.

In late 2022 #ProjectRedTx filed a criminal complaint with the TX SOS outlining ballot harvesting in Starr Co. 2weeks ago, Modesta Vela, the subject of the compliant, was arrested on Voter Fraud charges. #ProjectRedTx will continue to protect voters. pic.twitter.com/N45AkLRWfz — ProjectRedTX (@ProjectRedTX) September 17, 2025

Headline USA reached out to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and Starr County Jail, but officials could not immediately provide further details about Vela’s case.

Headline USA also contacted Paxton’s office requesting a copy of the indictment.