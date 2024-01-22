DHS is Releasing 85% of Illegal Immigrants Apprehended at Border

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Tom McClintock, R-Calif., wrote a joint letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday, demanding to know why the DHS is releasing roughly 85% of illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border.

Citing a meeting Mayorkas had with Border Patrol agents earlier this month, Jordan and McClintock expressed bewilderment that DHS would release so many illegal immigrants into the country.

“It is hard to think of a bigger incentive for illegal aliens to show up along the southwest border than the promise of being rewarded with a government-sanctioned stay in the United States. Yet two weeks ago you gave them one … [when] you acknowledged that currently more than 85 percent of illegal aliens encountered at the southwest border are being released into the interior of the country,” the GOP lawmakers said.

“Such an astronomical release rate shows a flagrant disrespect for the rule of law and for those Americans and legal immigrants who abide by the law.”

Jordan and McClintock demanded a slew of data from Mayorkas about the release of illegal immigrants, including a month-by-month breakdown of such releases.

The GOP lawmakers also recounted the border crossing statistics to happen during the Biden administration.

They said there have been 35 consecutive months in which Customs and Border Protection has encountered more than 100,000 illegal aliens along the southwest border. In that time, CBP encounters of illegal aliens on the southwest border have totaled more than seven million, including an all-time monthly high of over 302,000 in December, they said.

According to Department of Homeland Security data and sources, the Biden Administration has released more than 3.3 million illegal aliens into the United States.

“Illegal aliens continue to cross our southwest border because they know that more likely than not, the Biden Administration will release them into the U.S.,” Jordan and McClintock said. “To make matters worse, the illegal aliens know that they will then be given a plane or bus ticket—at U.S. taxpayer expense—to whatever U.S. destination they desire.”

Mayorkas, who faces potential impeachment over his job performance, has until Feb. 5 to respond to their letter.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.