Saturday, April 13, 2024

Desperate ‘Sanctuary City’ Plans to Defund Its Police to Pay for Illegals

'After more than a year of facing this crisis together, Denver finally has a sustainable plan for treating our newcomers with dignity while avoiding the worst cuts to city services...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Denver
Illegal immigrants camp out in Denver's Diamond Hill. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) After asking the Biden administration to cover the cost of keeping the illegal aliens, warning illegals that they will be kicked out and then begging them to leave, the Democratic-run city of Denver decided to defund its police department so that the city would be able to keep the illegals.

The infamous “sanctuary” city announced on Apr. 10, 2024, that it will spend $89.9 million on services for incoming illegals, pulling some of the funding from roughly $45 million in public programs and services.

Denver’s police department will be hit with an $8.4 million reduction — about 1.9% of its total operating budget — the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

It was also revealed that the city’s fire department will also suffer a $2.5 million reduction or about 0.8% of its total operating costs, with half of those reductions coming from vacant positions, the city informed the Daily Caller.

Democratic Mayor Mike Johnston announced the news in one of his Twitter posts, while also using the word “newcomers” to describe illegals.

“Today, we shared a new budget and a more sustainable newcomer program. Proud of our city for welcoming those most in need. Proud of our city teams who found ways to minimize budget without major impacts,” he wrote.

Johnston then continued celebrating the new far-left plan by claiming it was the best option available to provide services to illegals while also mitigating city budget cuts.

“After more than a year of facing this crisis together, Denver finally has a sustainable plan for treating our newcomers with dignity while avoiding the worst cuts to city services. So many times we were told that we couldn’t be compassionate while still being fiscally responsible. Today is proof that our hardest challenges are still solvable, and that together we are the ones who will solve them,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Previous article
2 Out of 3 Colleges Require DEI Courses to Graduate

