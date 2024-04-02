Denver Official Begs Illegals to Leave, Warns They’ll ‘Suffer’ If They Stay

(Headline USA) A Denver city official begged illegal immigrants in the city to leave and move to New York City instead, warning that they would “suffer” if they stayed.

In a video obtained by 9News, Andres Carrera, Denver’s “newcomer” communications liaison, is seen telling a group of illegals that the city’s shelters can no longer help them and that they must travel to other sanctuary cities.

“The opportunities are over,” Carrera tells the group in Spanish. “New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are also more job opportunities there.”



Carrera tells the migrants they can stay if they want, but that the city will eventually cut them off.

“We are not going to block you if you want to stay here,” he says. “If you stay here you are going to suffer even more, and I don’t want to see this.”

He goes on to offer them free transportation to the sanctuary city of their choosing.

“You don’t have to walk anywhere; we can buy you a free ticket,” Carrera adds. “You can go to any city. We can take you up to the Canadian border, wherever!”

The official then asks the migrants to raise their hands if they wish to leave. The video footage shows a handful of people raising their hands.

“Who wants to stay in Denver?” he asks again.

“Todos,” or “everyone,” one migrant replies.

A spokesperson for the city argued the video footage did not represent the entirety of the city’s response to the flood of illegal immigrants it has received over the past several months.

“This news clip showed such a small part of the work our team member did that evening, and just a fraction of the tireless amount of work he and the rest of the city’s team have put in to help newcomers who arrive in Denver,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Our city has received more than 40,000 newcomers, or 5.6% of our population, which is the most per capita of any city in the country,” the statement continued. “We’re proud of the support we’ve been able to offer so far, but without federal support, Denver does not have the resources or capacity to maintain this outsized share of the load.”