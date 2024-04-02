Quantcast
Monday, April 1, 2024

Denver Official Begs Illegals to Leave, Warns They’ll ‘Suffer’ If They Stay

'The opportunities are over. New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are also more job opportunities there...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Andres Carrera
Andres Carrera / IMAGE: screenshot via 9news.com

(Headline USA) A Denver city official begged illegal immigrants in the city to leave and move to New York City instead, warning that they would “suffer” if they stayed.

In a video obtained by 9News, Andres Carrera, Denver’s “newcomer” communications liaison, is seen telling a group of illegals that the city’s shelters can no longer help them and that they must travel to other sanctuary cities.

“The opportunities are over,” Carrera tells the group in Spanish. “New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are also more job opportunities there.”

Carrera tells the migrants they can stay if they want, but that the city will eventually cut them off.

“We are not going to block you if you want to stay here,” he says. “If you stay here you are going to suffer even more, and I don’t want to see this.”

He goes on to offer them free transportation to the sanctuary city of their choosing.

“You don’t have to walk anywhere; we can buy you a free ticket,” Carrera adds. “You can go to any city. We can take you up to the Canadian border, wherever!” 

The official then asks the migrants to raise their hands if they wish to leave. The video footage shows a handful of people raising their hands.

“Who wants to stay in Denver?” he asks again.

“Todos,” or “everyone,” one migrant replies.

A spokesperson for the city argued the video footage did not represent the entirety of the city’s response to the flood of illegal immigrants it has received over the past several months.

“This news clip showed such a small part of the work our team member did that evening, and just a fraction of the tireless amount of work he and the rest of the city’s team have put in to help newcomers who arrive in Denver,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Our city has received more than 40,000 newcomers, or 5.6% of our population, which is the most per capita of any city in the country,” the statement continued. “We’re proud of the support we’ve been able to offer so far, but without federal support, Denver does not have the resources or capacity to maintain this outsized share of the load.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trailer Full of Bibles Set on Fire in Front of Church on Easter Sunday
Next article
UC Berkeley Allegedly Banned White People from Community Farm

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com