Trailer Full of Bibles Set on Fire in Front of Church on Easter Sunday

'If you think Christianity is not under attack more than ever before in the United States of America, you have not been paying attention...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Holy Bible. / IMAGE: Vladislav Winner via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Tennessee law enforcement started investigating an anti-Christian incident that happened on Easter Sunday in front of a church, where a trailer full of hundreds of Bibles was intentionally set on fire.

Around 6 a.m. on March 31, 2024, the security cameras at the Global Vision Church in Mount Juliet, Tenn., reportedly caught a man blocking the entrance to the church by dropping off a trailer in the middle of the intersection, according to Blaze Media.

After doing that, a man set hundreds of Bibles on fire in front of the church.

“There was a lady that had driven through the night to get to our church and she was in the parking lot and was able to get the police officers here quickly, but it was quite the scene to wake up to on my first morning back from Israel,” the church’s pastor, Greg Locke, said.

Local police and fire departments extinguished the blaze. Even though the fire caused temporary road closures, there were no injuries from the trailer fire and the church property did not incur any damage.

In addition to that, Easter Sunday services at the church were not interrupted.

“It did not, nor will it stop us. It was cleaned up in time for people to drive into the parking lot. We had a full house and a marvelous service,” Locke said.

He then added that this deliberate attempt to prevent Christians from worshiping God was something that never happened before in the history of the church.

“We’ve had people do things to our building. We’ve been vandalized a number of times, hence why we have to have security, but never 200 Bibles being burned. That’s a pretty rebellious statement towards the church,” he said.

Locke then added that this attack is a clear example of how Christians are constantly persecuted for their religious beliefs.

“If you think Christianity is not under attack more than ever before in the United States of America, you have not been paying attention,” he said.

Police urged everyone who has information or footage related to the incident to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1459.
