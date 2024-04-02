UC Berkeley Allegedly Banned White People from Community Farm

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The University of California at Berkeley is under fire for its anti-white racism after it was revealed that white people were banned from using a community farm on Saturdays.

The New York Post reported that the university is currently investigating claims that the “Gill Tract Community Farm” in Albany, Calif., offered its space on March 30, 2024, exclusively to “Black, Indigenous, and People of Color,” after a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education by the Mountain States Legal Foundation.

“UC-Berkeley thinks that racial segregation is progressive now, but it’s no different than segregation of the past. Preventing Caucasians from accessing Berkeley’s College of Natural Resources Farm on Saturdays is a clear violation of Title VI, which bars educational institutions from engaging in or allowing race discrimination,” William Trachman, general counsel for the group and the university’s alumnus, said.

In addition to that, he said that the federal agents should open a sweeping audit of every program of the university to ferret out the anti-white racism.

The complaint included an email from a farm program manager that is considered evidence of racism against white people.

“Saturdays are exclusively BIPOC. Exceptions have only been made for events that are BIPOC-centered and with plenty of advance notice and planning. I trust you stand in solidarity with upholding boundaries around that safe and sacred space,” a farm program manager said.

One of the university’s representatives, Dan Mogulof, said that the university didn’t even know about the discrimination complaint until the news source contacted them and provided a copy of the complaint, adding that the university will try to stop the blatant racist practice.

“[The] university takes complaints like this extremely seriously and I can assure you that on Monday I will contact the appropriate people on campus in an effort to determine what the facts are,” he told the news source.