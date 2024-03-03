Dem. Senator’s Promotion of Biden’s 2021 Amnesty Bill Backfires: ‘Wat a Minute!’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., made a dubious claim on Sunday, asserting that President Joe Biden took immediate action on border security in his first week in office after introducing a border bill.

Notably, the mentioned bill was an amnesty bill that has long been pointed to as the root cause of the ongoing border chaos.

Murphy appeared on ABC News’s This Week in a Sunday interview with co-anchor Jonathan Karl, who challenged Murphy’s demonstrably false statement.

“Why did it take so long for the president to address this crisis at the border in terms of the flow of migrants?” Karl asked Murphy.

In response, Murphy argued, “Well, I don’t know that that’s fair. In the first week that the president was in office, he sent to Congress a comprehensive immigration and border reform.”

However, Karl correctly interjected, pointing out that the cited bill merely provided a pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens already residing in the U.S.

“But wait a minute, that bill was to provide a path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented citizens, residents here in the country,” the ABC host said. “It was not a border security bill.”

Q: Why did it take so long for Biden to address the border crisis? Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy: He sent “comprehensive immigration and border reform” to Congress in his first week! Q: That was amnesty, “not a border security bill…” Murphy: Well yeah pic.twitter.com/7XMdCMDbXh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2024

A seemingly defiant Murphy retorted, “No, it was also an asylum reform bill, right? And reforming the asylum.” However, Karl stated that the so-called bill did not reform the asylum process, pushing back against Murphy’s claim.

The senator from Connecticut has made these claims while promoting a contentious border bill aimed at addressing the rising number of illegal border crossings. However, the infamous bill was shut down by House Republicans who argued that Biden has the authority to resolve the crisis if he chooses to do so.

Republicans argue that the current border crisis was caused by Biden’s pro-immigration rhetoric and policies implemented since his inauguration. The 2021 bill is just one example of these policies.

Joe Biden has taken over 90 executive actions to open the floodgates at our southern border. His administration even bragged about undoing Trump border policies. Today, we’re dealing with the consequences of Joe Biden’s actions, like the brutal murder of Laken Riley. pic.twitter.com/HF67BlangA — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 3, 2024

In 2021, Biden sent to Congress an immigration bill named “The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021″ to provide “hardworking people who enrich our communities every day and who have lived here for years, in some cases for decades, an opportunity to earn citizenship.”