SCOTUS May Shut Down Anti-Trump Ballot Efforts Before Super Tuesday

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Supreme Court hinted on Sunday at an imminent ruling on whether former President Donald Trump is disqualified from appearing on primary ballots in Colorado.

This potential decision could put an end to nationwide efforts to block conservatives from voting for the clear GOP front-runner.

As reported by the New York Times, the court announced that Monday’s rulings would be released on the website and clarified that the justices, currently not scheduled to return until March 15, “will not take the bench.”

This arrangement is unusual but coincided with the Colorado primary ahead of Super Tuesday. Justices have typically ruled from the bench, except during the COVID-19 pandemic, commentators wrote on social media.

The battle over Trump’s eligibility originated from a Colorado Supreme Court decision in December, which blocked the former president from appearing on the state’s primary ballot.

The argument against Trump was based on the assertion that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution bars elected officials who participated in insurrection from holding public office again.

The state’s judges ruled that the protest on Jan. 6, 2021, constituted an insurrection, with Trump participating in it.

Despite these assertions, Trump has not been charged with such an offense even as he faces several criminal counts led by left-wing prosecutors or appointed by Democrats, such as Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump has scolded the Colorado judges, accusing them of “taking the vote” away from his backers.

“Almost everybody agrees, even most of the most crazed, radical left lunatics that the Colorado decision is political delusion,” he said in a video posted on Jan. 10 on Truth Social. “You cannot take the vote away from the people. I’m leading in the election by a lot against Joe Biden.”

Colorado Is After the Wrong President… pic.twitter.com/PZoJc9xu0z — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 10, 2024

On January 3, Trump formally appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, and the justices agreed to expedite the hearings.

Observers predict that the court will overturn Colorado’s decision. However, commentators still debate whether the justices will determine what constitutes disqualification or who has the authority to decide which officials are disqualified from holding office and under what circumstances.

Some House Democrats implied last month that if the justices merely place Trump back on the ballot but refuse to determine his eligibility, they may not vote to certify the 2024 election in the event of a Trump victory.

Sunday’s announcement came after Trump clinched victories in the Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho primaries. Before that, Trump had safely emerged victorious in every single Republican primary, including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Carolina.

Super Tuesday is one of the key moments in U.S. presidential elections, with several states holding their primaries. These states include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.