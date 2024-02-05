Quantcast
Sunday, February 4, 2024

‘Border Never Closes’: Senate Releases Infamous Immigration Bill

'Let me be clear: The Senate Border Bill will NOT receive a vote in the House...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he stands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at the Capitol. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Senate negotiators revealed the text of a contentious border deal on Saturday, unveiling the long-awaited content of a bill that President Joe Biden and Democrats have been anticipating. 

Most of the $118.28 billion is allocated to non-border issues.

According to a one-pager released by the Senate, the bill includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14.1 billion for Israel, $4.83 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, $10 billion for the State Department and USAID to assist in Gaza, West Bank, and Ukraine and $2.33 billion to aid displaced Ukrainians.

Then comes the caveat: $8.8 billion for DHS to establish a new border policy, including $3.9 billion for the hiring of new asylum officers.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Ct., one of the three border negotiators, declared on Twitter that the bill would expedite the asylum process for individuals claiming such protections. Applications would be processed within six months.

“Also, no more waiting for work permits,” Murphy claimed. “Most asylum seekers can work immediately.”

The law would provide taxpayer-funded attorneys for illegal aliens. Murphy stated that the bill would create “the first-ever government-paid lawyers for young unaccompanied minors.” 

The bill introduces a requirement for the president to direct illegal aliens who seek asylum to ports of entry when over 5,000 illegal aliens cross per day. 

“The border never closes, but claims must be processed at the ports,” Murphy said. “This allows for a more orderly, humane asylum processing system.” 

Biden issued a lengthy statement on Twitter, claiming the bill includes “the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades.” He added, “I urge Congress to pass this bill immediately.”

Republicans swiftly rebuked the bill’s content. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., asserted that the bill would not receive a vote in the House. Scalise is the second top House Republicans and is in charge of brining bills to the House floor.

“Let me be clear: The Senate Border Bill will NOT receive a vote in the House,” Scalise said on Twitter. “Here’s what the people pushing this ‘deal’ aren’t telling you: It accepts 5,000 illegal immigrants a day and gives automatic work permits to asylum recipients—a magnet for more illegal immigration.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

