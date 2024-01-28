Quantcast
Saturday, January 27, 2024

Blackburn Opposes Hidden Border Deal: ‘Open Border’ Is Biden’s Policy

'An ‘open border’ is his immigration policy...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Marsha Blackburn
Marsha Blackburn / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., declared she will not support the border deal currently concealed by Senate negotiators. The text of an infamous border bill allegedly would provide visas for illegal aliens.

“We haven’t seen any text or language about the deal,” Blackburn said during an interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend on Saturday. “I’ve been very, very solid in my response: I will vote for negative that makes illegal, legal — and the Biden administration tries every day to make it illegal immigration, legal.”

Blackburn’s remarks follow widespread criticism aimed at a potential border bill that would reportedly increase green cards by 50,000 a year and allow some illegal aliens to obtain working visas. The bill would also allow the intake of 5,000 illegal aliens per day.

“This is another way they’re saying they want us to say, ‘It’s okay for 5,000 people to come;’ ‘It’s okay for us to close our borders some days of the year,’” Blackburn said of the contentious bill. “We are the United States of America. If we want to close our border, we close our border. We should be closing our border.” 

The Tennessee senator highlighted President Joe Biden’s refusal to close the southern border despite an unprecedented influx of illegal aliens. 

“An ‘open border’ is his immigration policy,” she said of Biden, accusing Democrats of seeking to increase their population in exchange for congressional seats. “They’re needing to get people into these blue cities because people are fleeing blue cities and blue states and they’re moving to places like Tennessee and so for the census, they need to bulk up their numbers.”

An infamous video of Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., captured her calling for illegal aliens to come into their district for “re-districting” purposes. “I’m from Brooklyn, New York — we have a diaspora that can absorb a significant number of these migrants,” Clarke claimed.  

“When I hear colleagues talk about, ‘The doors of the inn being closed,’ ‘No room at the inn;’ I’m saying I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes. And those members could clearly fit here!” she added.

The border bill—currently under negotiation by Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.—has received condemnation from House Republicans, with House Speaker Mike Johnston declaring it “dead on arrival.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
