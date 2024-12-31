DC Mayor Scrambles to Remove Street Ads Chastising Trump as Trash

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration scrambled to remove advertisements placed at transit stops that linked President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters to trash—an offensive comparison that had landed President Joe Biden in deep trouble earlier this year.

The ads—which Bowser’s office seemingly approved—featured a prohibition sign over an image of Trump wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while holding a Project 2025 book. One billboard, displayed at a bikeshare station at 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, stated, “Keep DC Trash Free.”

In response to the ads, DDOT claimed it had not authorized the content, stating it was not created or funded by the D.C. government. “This image was not created, funded, or authorized by the DC government, and our teams are currently working to remove them,” the D.C. agency said on X. “If you see additional images like this, we encourage you to report them to 311.”

This image was not created, funded, or authorized by the DC government, and our team has already removed the image. If you see additional images like this, we encourage you to report them to 311. pic.twitter.com/e4BELQJ1ma — DDOT DC (@DDOTDC) December 30, 2024

Bowser’s office declined to comment on the matter and directed inquiries to DDOT’s statement, according to the New York Post.

The Trump-Trash ads featured the official logos of the Mayor’s Office of the Clean City and the DC Department of Public Works.

The hashtag #TrashFreeDC—which the mayor’s office uses—was also visible.

These remarks echo Biden’s earlier comments comparing Trump’s voters to “garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said, referring to Trump and his supporters during a call organized by Voto Latino.

He added, “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

BREAKING: Biden refers to millions of President Trump's supporters as "garbage." Does Kamala disavow? pic.twitter.com/Zx4g3NOU9L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Trump quickly condemned the offensive remarks, arguing that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are unfit to govern if they hold such disdain for MAGA voters.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump started his rally in his garbage man uniform after clocking out his shift as a garbage man for the day in Green Bay Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/YroXhg52O2 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 30, 2024

He also humorously trolled Biden by donning a trash collector’s vest and riding on a trash truck in response to the “garbage” comparison.