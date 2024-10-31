Trump Takes Aim At Biden, Harris from Trash Truck Over ‘Garbage’ Attack

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gave his promise to clean house in Washington, D.C. new life Wednesday as he took aim at the Biden-Harris administration from a trash truck in Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage” on Tuesday during a Zoom call with Voto Latino when asked to weigh in on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.

Trump wasted no time campaigning on Biden’s attack, donning a bright orange sanitation worker’s vest and stepping in a white Trump-branded trash truck as soon as he touched down in Green Bay.

President Trump expertly TROLLS Democrats after getting picked up by a Garbage Truck in Green Bay: "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." DJT is a national treasure. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V2se9eOT7u — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 30, 2024

“How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” Trump told reporters from the window of the garbage truck during an impromptu press conference.

Trump wore his orange vest the entire time he was on stage at his rally.

The Republican nominee said he was asked 30 minutes before landing if he wanted to get behind the wheel of the garbage truck.

“One of my people came in and said, ‘Sir, the word garbage is the hottest thing right now,’” Trump told an amused crowd of supporters.

Trump joked that he finally decided to wear the trash collector uniform after his initial hesitancy because someone told him it made him appear thinner than his staple blue suit jacket.

President Trump tells the story of how the garbage truck and the orange vest came to be. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fmoYkWNhwK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

The Republican nominee did not go without thanking sanitation workers for their hard work keeping America clean.

Biden’s remarks were instantly compared to the failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” comment.

Trump first got the scoop on Biden’s filthy characterization of half the country on stage Tuesday at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

He later took to social media to lift the lid on Biden and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris’s distain for Trump supporters.

While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2024

“You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People,” Trump wrote in posts on X and Truth Social.

“Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown that they are both unfit to be President of the United States,” he said

