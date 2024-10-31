Quantcast
Trump Takes Aim At Biden, Harris from Trash Truck Over ‘Garbage’ Attack

'How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: @JackPosobiec via Twitter

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gave his promise to clean house in Washington, D.C. new life Wednesday as he took aim at the Biden-Harris administration from a trash truck in Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage” on Tuesday during a Zoom call with Voto Latino when asked to weigh in on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.

Trump wasted no time campaigning on Biden’s attack, donning a bright orange sanitation worker’s vest and stepping in a white Trump-branded trash truck as soon as he touched down in Green Bay.

“How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” Trump told reporters from the window of the garbage truck during an impromptu press conference.

Trump wore his orange vest the entire time he was on stage at his rally.

The Republican nominee said he was asked 30 minutes before landing if he wanted to get behind the wheel of the garbage truck.

“One of my people came in and said, ‘Sir, the word garbage is the hottest thing right now,’” Trump told an amused crowd of supporters.

Trump joked that he finally decided to wear the trash collector uniform after his initial hesitancy because someone told him it made him appear thinner than his staple blue suit jacket.

The Republican nominee did not go without thanking sanitation workers for their hard work keeping America clean.

Biden’s remarks were instantly compared to the failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” comment.

Trump first got the scoop on Biden’s filthy characterization of half the country on stage Tuesday at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

He later took to social media to lift the lid on Biden and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris’s distain for Trump supporters.

“You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People,” Trump wrote in posts on X and Truth Social.

“Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown that they are both unfit to be President of the United States,” he said

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
