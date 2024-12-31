Cuomo Opposes Toll Pricing Scheme He Signed Into Law Amid Potential Comeback

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has turned against New York City’s controversial congestion toll, despite being considered its chief architect during his tenure.

On Sunday, Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi told the New York Post that the $9 commuter tax imposed on drivers entering Midtown Manhattan could do more “harm than good.”

These remarks directly opposed Cuomo’s successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has defended the policy.

“It is undeniable that New York is in a dramatically different place today than it was in 2019, and without a study forecasting [the toll’s] consequences based on facts, not politics, it could do more harm than good to New York City’s recovery,” Azzopardi said.

He also reminded Hochul that the toll’s implementation was “premised on a safe and reliable subway system,” which is not a standard many New Yorkers believe the city has met.

Homicides in the subway system have reached their highest levels in 25 years, with 10 murders reported in 2024 alone.

Most recently, an illegal alien allegedly set a sleeping woman on fire and watched her die while sitting on a bench.

Cuomo hinted at his opposition to the congestion toll earlier this year but is nonetheless surprising given his role in enacting the policy.

In 2019, Cuomo struck a deal with then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to implement congestion pricing in Manhattan in a bid to reduce traffic in Manhattan while funding the public transit system.

In a 2024 New York Post opinion column, Cuomo called for the toll to be halted, arguing that the city was still suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For many, traveling to the city is no longer a necessity — and for some it is an unwelcome hardship,” Cuomo wrote.

“What impact will an additional $15 entry surcharge have on New York City’s recovery in this moment — when the migrant crisis, crime, homelessness, quality of life and taxes are all pressing problems?” he asked, citing the toll’s pricing at the time.

In response to Cuomo’s criticisms, Hochul spokesperson Avi Small hit back: “Drivers upset about paying a $9 toll when entering Manhattan should remember two things: Andrew Cuomo is the reason they’re paying a toll, and Kathy Hochul is the reason it’s 40% lower than originally envisioned.”

Cuomo quickly fired back, claiming the $15 toll was enacted under Hochul’s administration, sarcastically adding: “but please gaslight away. New Yorkers aren’t stupid.”

Cuomo served as New York’s governor from 2011 until his resignation on Aug. 23, 2021, following numerous accusations of sexual harassment. Hochul, his lieutenant governor, assumed office the next day and won a full term in 2022.

Cuomo’s recent reversal on congestion pricing comes amid rumors he is eyeing a potential comeback as a candidate for New York City mayor.