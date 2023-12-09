DC Forced to Purge 100K Ineligible Voters from ‘Dirty Voter Rolls’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The District of Columbia has recently taken action to remove the names of over 100,000 ineligible voters from what a conservative non-profit has described as “dirty voter rolls.”

This decision was prompted by a scathing letter from Judicial Watch to the District of Columbia Board of Elections, highlighting the government’s failure to comply with the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993, which mandates the removal of inactive voters from registration rolls.

“In response to our inquiries, Washington, DC, officials admitted that they had not complied with the NVRA, promptly removed 65,544 outdated names from the voting rolls, promised to remove 37,962 more, and designated another 73,522 registrations as ‘inactive,’” the conservative group announced on Friday.

Judicial Watch has also targeted California and Illinois, notifying them of reported NVRA violations.

“The NVRA requires states to ‘conduct a general program that makes a reasonable effort to remove’ from the official voter rolls ‘the names of ineligible voters’ who have died or changed residence,” Judicial Watch highlighted in its press release.

According to the federal statute, voter registration is required for individuals who fail to respond to address confirmation notices. If such voters subsequently fail to participate in the next two general elections, removal becomes mandatory under federal law, as confirmed by a Supreme Court ruling.

The conservative non-profit raised concerns that these necessary purges were not being carried out based on publicly available data.

“DC reported removing zero voter registrations in the last two-year reporting period for failing to respond to an address confirmation notice and failing to vote for two consecutive general federal elections,” they said in a November letter addressed to the D.C. Board of Elections.

Allegedly, the Board of Elections acknowledged that these removals were delayed due to staffing shortages among other issues.

“DC’s total registration rate—its total number of registrations divided by the most recent census estimates of its citizen voting-age population—is greater than 131%,” Judicial Watch noted.

“Dirty voter rolls increase the potential for voter fraud,” the non-profit cautioned.