Quantcast
Saturday, December 9, 2023

‘One Down’: Penn’s President Quits After Refusal to Condemn Jewish Genocide

'Two to go...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill listens during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill resigned on Saturday following her refusal to condemn disturbing chants calling for the genocide of Jewish individuals, the university announced Saturday.

Magill faced intense scrutiny during a congressional hearing, alongside leaders from Harvard University and MIT, regarding whether advocating for the genocide of Jewish people violates the University of Pennsylvania’s rules of conduct.

Scott L. Bok, the chairman of the board of trustees, announced Magill’s departure in press statement issued on Saturday afternoon.

“I write to share that President Liz Magill has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania. She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law,” Bok said, adding that Magill agreed to stay on as interim president until a replacement is found.

In a statement, Magill expressed gratitude for serving as the institution’s president. 

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution. It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions,” Magill claimed. 

Her resignation followed a threat from major donor Ross Stevens, who vowed to withdraw a $100 million gift after Magill inexplicably declined to outrightly condemn explicit calls for the genocide of Jewish individuals. 

During the hearing, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questioned Magill directly: “Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Penn’s rules or code of conduct?” 

“It is a context-dependent decision,” Magill replied. “If the speech becomes conduct, it can be harassment.”

Stefanik persisted, asking, “‘Conduct’ meaning committing the act of genocide? The speech is not harassment? This is unacceptable.”

Magill’s testimony drew widespread criticism, including from Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., and conservative state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Pa.

“That was an unacceptable statement from the president of Penn,” Shapiro remarked. “Frankly, I thought her comments were absolutely shameful. It should not be hard to condemn genocide.”

Echoing Shapiro, Mastriano said, “Her tolerance of antisemitism on campus is abhorrent.” 

Critics took to Twitter to praise the resignation, directing attention toward Harvard President Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth.

“One down. Two to go,” said Stefanik on a lengthy Twitter post. “This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most ‘prestigious’ higher education institutions in America.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DC Forced to Purge 100K Ineligible Voters from ‘Dirty Voter Rolls’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com