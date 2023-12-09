Biden Associate to Testify Amid Impeachment Inquiry in January

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Eric Schwerin, the former president of the Hunter Biden investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee in January, as reported by the New York Post on Saturday.

Schwerin has long been implicated in the finances of Hunter Biden and has had interactions with President Joe Biden. He was served with a Congressional subpoena on Nov. 9, as House Republicans pushed forward with their impeachment inquiry into the president.

According to the NY Post, Schwerin is expected to participate in a behind-closed-doors deposition, similar to the one given by Devon Archer, the former business partner of Hunter Biden.

The deposition report follows a federal indictment against the scandal-ridden son of the president. Special Counsel David Weiss charged Hunter Biden with three felony counts of tax evasion and filing a false return. He also faced six misdemeanor counts of failure to pay and failure to file for the years 2016 through 2019.

Schwerin’s name initially surfaced in the infamous Hunter Biden laptop and was referenced in the testimony of IRS whistleblowers, as indicated by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.

“The materials they provided confirm that Eric Schwerin played a significant role in Hunter Biden’s financial dealings and apparently had interactions directly with Joe Biden,” Smith stated in a press release announcing the subpoena.

The Ways and Means Committee, alongside the House Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, have been investigating the Biden family regarding allegations of political corruption, bribery, and an alleged influence-peddling scheme that reportedly implicates the president directly.

In a letter addressed to Schwerin’s attorneys, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comes, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., detailed Schwerin’s close involvement in the president’s finances.

“Mr. Schwerin worked closely with the Biden family members, Biden associates, and Biden corporate entities that the Committees have identified as transferring millions of dollars to the Bidens, often from foreign sources. Indeed, the Committees have reviewed bank records indicating Mr. Schwerin had access to bank accounts the Committees believe are relevant to the Committees’ investigation,” they said at the time.

Schwerin was not the only individual tied to the Biden family to face subpoenas. Mervyn Yan, a business associate of Hunter Biden, George Bergès, a gallerist, and Elizabeth Naftali, an art patron, were all requested to appear for depositions.