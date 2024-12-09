Quantcast
Daniel Penny Is Acquitted in NYC Subway Chokehold Case

A more serious manslaughter charge was dismissed earlier in deliberations because the jury deadlocked on that count.

Daniel Penny
Daniel Penny / IMAGE: AP

(Headline USA) A Marine veteran who used a chokehold on an agitated subway rider was acquitted on Monday.

A Manhattan jury delivered the verdict, clearing Daniel Penny of criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely’s death last year.

Both charges were felonies and carried the possibility of prison time.

Penny, 26, gripped Jordan Neely around the neck for about six minutes in a chokehold that other subway passengers partially captured on video.

Penny’s lawyers said he was protecting himself and other subway passengers from a volatile, mentally ill man who was making alarming remarks and gestures.

The defense also disputed a city medical examiner’s finding that the chokehold killed Neely.

Prosecutors said Penny reacted far too forcefully to someone he perceived as a peril, not a person.

There were sometimes dueling demonstrations outside the courthouse, and high-profile Republican politicians portrayed Penny as a hero while prominent Democrats attended Neely’s funeral.

The verdict capped a trial that took a tumultuous turn last Friday, when jurors said they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the manslaughter charge.

The judge then dismissed it at prosecutors’ request—a rare one for prosecutors to make in the thick of a trial.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

