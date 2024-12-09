‘Red Flag’: Daughter of Tim Walz Melts Down Over Dating Fans of Joe Rogan

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Hope Walz, the 23-year-old daughter of failed Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, posted a video rant recommending that women not date men who follow podcaster Joe Rogan on Instagram.

Limiting her options of eligible male suitors, the Minnesota governor’s daughter characterized being a fan of Rogan as a “red flag” she and her friends avoid when searching for a mate.

“A litmus test for me and my friends for like years now has been if the guy we’re talking to follows Joe Rogan on Instagram, they’re a red flag and we should probably stop talking to them,” Hope Walz said.

Hope Walz recalled that when she had ignored her instinct and continued to flirt with men who enjoy Rogan’s podcast, “it’s never ended well.”

“So yeah, I just wanted to say that I stand by that,” she added before scratching her face.

Tim Walz’s daughter says it’s a red flag if a guy follows Joe Rogan and you shouldn’t date people who listen to him pic.twitter.com/9hejHKLlNf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 8, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to be interviewed by Rogan, whose interview with President-elect Donald Trump garnered millions of views within its first 24 hours.

In hindsight, Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon did not acknowledge what many criticized as a poor decision, instead opting to tease a potential interview between Rogan and Harris in the future.

Hope Walz reiterated that the first thing she and her friends do when one starts interacting with a man is to patrol who they are following on social media to scope out linkage to Rogan.

“Honestly, it’s worked out well for all of us,” she said. “Obviously, there’s been some heartbreak in there because of it or at least some disappointment, but it truly is a litmus test. And I got you ladies, you should start doing it.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.