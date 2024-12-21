Daily Wire, TPUSA Team Up for New Documentary

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Daily Wire and Turning Point USA announced on Thursday that they worked together on creating a new documentary, Identity Crisis, that criticizes the “gender” ideology movement.

The Daily Wire reported that conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s 2022 film, What Is a Woman?, inspired the documentary. What Is a Woman? exposed the evils of the “transgender” ideology, specifically the mutilation of children.

Ben Shapiro, editor emeritus and co-founder of the Daily Wire, talked about his company’s acquisition of the film at AmericaFest 2024.

In partnership with @TPUSA, we are proud to announce a new documentary, "Identity Crisis" Inspired by @MattWalshBlog's groundbreaking "What Is a Woman?" (2022), the doc further scrutinizes the radical gender ideology movement. Coming to @realDailyWire X on January 10, 2025. pic.twitter.com/CuFoDIRGwY — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 20, 2024

The Daily Wire reported that Identity Crisis will premiere on Twitter on Jan. 10, 2025, and will be available for free through the weekend. Since Jan. 13, 2025, the movie will be available only on DailyWire+.

“After the resounding impact of What Is a Woman?, it’s only natural for the Daily Wire to continue tackling the cultural questions that shape our society,” the company’s co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing said. “Identity Crisis dives headfirst into what was one of the most pressing issues of the 2024 election, and we’re thrilled to partner with Turning Point USA to distribute this project that is rooted in shared values and a commitment to fearless storytelling.”

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk also released a statement on Twitter about the upcoming film.

“Matt Walsh and the Daily Wire fundamentally changed the culture when they released What is a Woman? Identity Crisis produced by TPUSA is the culmination and one of the final nails in the coffin of this wicked ideology. Proud to partner with [the Daily Wire] as we work to end this crime against America’s children,” he wrote.

Matt Walsh and Daily Wire fundamentally changed the culture when they released “What is a Woman?” “Identity Crisis” produced by TPUSA is the culmination, and one of the final nails in the coffin of this wicked ideology. Proud to partner with DW as we work to end this crime… https://t.co/4ry0lZPoLM — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 20, 2024

Detransitioner Chloe Cole, who appeared in the film, also stated on Twitter that “this is the most impactful documentary about gender ideology since What is a Woman?“

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this. Just from what I’ve seen so far, it was already the most emotional I’ve been watching a film,” she wrote.