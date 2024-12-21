U.S. Leftists Continue Allowing Chinese Commies’ Infiltration

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) American leftists in politics and academia once again recently allowed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to infiltrate the United States even more than they already did.

The Daily Caller News Foundation recently revealed that the U.S. government agencies have awarded sensitive scientific, military and energy grants to dozens of researchers who worked with the Chinese communist government.

The news source identified 50 federally funded researchers in U.S. universities and/or national laboratories who were also listed as experts in Chinese government talent recruitment schemes, such as the Thousand Talents Plan (TTP) and the Chang Jiang Scholars program.

The Daily Caller found the information after reviewing the talent plans’ websites, Chinese government documents, university profiles and state-run media reports.

The FBI reported that the CCP has created hundreds of “talent recruitment plans,” incentivizing participants to “steal foreign technologies needed to advance China’s national, military, and economic goals.”

“We are playing Russian roulette with national security, funding research and infrastructure that could ultimately bolster the [People’s Liberation Army],” L.J. Eads, a former U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst, told the Caller.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., also expressed her concern regarding the CCP infiltration, telling the Caller that China will “lie, cheat and steal to achieve its goal of global domination.”

“Any allegation of taxpayer-funded researchers sharing information with Beijing must be fully investigated,” she said.

The Caller also recently reported that the University of Delaware reached a settlement agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) after allegedly violating federal law by failing to disclose one of its professors’ ties to CCP.

These were not the only cases in which the Chinese government tried to infiltrate the U.S. On Wednesday, a 60-year-old Manhattan resident, Chen Jinping, pleaded guilty to helping establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government.

The CCP also implemented a spy program that was created to target American politicians, used its hackers to target the phones of President-elect Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and bought American land.