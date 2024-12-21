Trump Wants to Stop Biden’s Sale of Border Wall

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump recently filed an amicus brief on Thursday in support of a legal effort by Texas and Missouri to “immediately” stop Joe Biden and his administration from selling the border wall materials.

Fox News reported that earlier this week, Texas and Missouri filed a motion in a Texas district court to hold a status conference to determine if the government is in breach of the court’s permanent injunction from earlier this year.

According to the news source, the injunction prohibited the Biden administration from using funds obligated for wall construction for anything other than preventing illegal aliens from entering the country.

“The Court should issue an order directing the Defendants to immediately stop any ongoing sale of border-barrier materials to private parties pending the Court’s review of Defendant’s conduct, and the Court should swiftly conduct a searching examination of the Government’s conduct, by formal discovery if necessary, to examine the Government’s compliance with the law, the Constitution, and the Court’s injunction,” Trump’s amicus brief stated.

The Daily Wire previously reported on Biden’s treasonous decision to sell the border wall parts, and Fox News pointed out that the Biden administration has been auctioning off border wall parts at least since 2023.

Trump’s amicus brief states that if the leftist officials are “deliberately selling off border wall materials at a major financial loss to the Government to obstruct the pro-wall policy of Congress and President Trump, such conduct likely constitutes a criminal act, such as a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

“At the very least, the reported conduct raises troubling concerns of potentially criminal behavior,” the document stated.

As expected, conservatives opposed the auctions, with Sen. Bill Hagert, R-Tenn., introducing legislation this week to prevent the auctions from happening.

I’m glad to see President Trump take action against this blatant attempt to sabotage the border wall. I introduced a bill to stop this on Monday. Democrats are spending their last weeks in office resisting the clear will of the American people from November 5. https://t.co/4lNwq4NouC — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) December 20, 2024