Saturday, June 28, 2025

Crickets: ‘No One’ Excited for Kamala’s Inevitable Next Move

'I think she did the best she could in that situation, but obviously she knew about the cognitive decline too...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / GRAPHIC: DeepAI.org

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Vice President former Vice President Kamala Harris is plotting her next political move, but even some longtime supporters aren’t impressed, they told Politico on Friday. 

Harris is reportedly eyeing a run for California governor but donors remain sore that voters rejected her presidential bid in favor of President Donald Trump in 2024. Now back in California, she’s unemployed and trying to figure out what’s next. 

“In interviews, several major donors in the state told POLITICO they fear her reemergence as a candidate would re-open still-fresh wounds from her defeat in 2024,” the outlet reported.  

Some Harris backers “harbor lingering frustration” after her billion-dollar campaign ended in deep debt, with Republicans reclaiming the Senate, keeping their House majority and winning the White House. 

“There was more enthusiasm at first. I think it waned a bit,” admitted Harris’s former fundraiser Mather Martin. 

One donor, speaking anonymously, said that Harris “just reminds you we are in this complete shit storm. With Biden, we got bamboozled.” 

“I think she did the best she could in that situation, but obviously she knew about the cognitive decline too,” the source added. “I’ve written so many checks because I knew the Trump administration would be horrible, but we’re living in a nightmare because of the Democrats. I’m furious at them, truly.” 

A California fundraiser added that donors “realize it’s just going to bring up the whole pathetic last presidential, which no one wants to hear about again. And then it’s the whole ‘Did you know Joe Biden?’ thing.” 

Even if Harris were to lead the field in the 2026 race, “no one is incredibly pumped,” the fundraiser continued. 

According to Politico, Harris is leaning toward a 2026 gubernatorial bid, since Gov. Gavin Newsom is term-limited. But she is also weighing a potential bid for the Democratic nomination in 2028. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gavin Newsom Launches $787 Million Legal Attack on Fox News

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com