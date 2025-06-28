Crickets: ‘No One’ Excited for Kamala’s Inevitable Next Move

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Vice President former Vice President Kamala Harris is plotting her next political move, but even some longtime supporters aren’t impressed, they told Politico on Friday.

Harris is reportedly eyeing a run for California governor but donors remain sore that voters rejected her presidential bid in favor of President Donald Trump in 2024. Now back in California, she’s unemployed and trying to figure out what’s next.

“In interviews, several major donors in the state told POLITICO they fear her reemergence as a candidate would re-open still-fresh wounds from her defeat in 2024,” the outlet reported.

Some Harris backers “harbor lingering frustration” after her billion-dollar campaign ended in deep debt, with Republicans reclaiming the Senate, keeping their House majority and winning the White House.

“There was more enthusiasm at first. I think it waned a bit,” admitted Harris’s former fundraiser Mather Martin.

One donor, speaking anonymously, said that Harris “just reminds you we are in this complete shit storm. With Biden, we got bamboozled.”

“I think she did the best she could in that situation, but obviously she knew about the cognitive decline too,” the source added. “I’ve written so many checks because I knew the Trump administration would be horrible, but we’re living in a nightmare because of the Democrats. I’m furious at them, truly.”

A California fundraiser added that donors “realize it’s just going to bring up the whole pathetic last presidential, which no one wants to hear about again. And then it’s the whole ‘Did you know Joe Biden?’ thing.”

Even if Harris were to lead the field in the 2026 race, “no one is incredibly pumped,” the fundraiser continued.

According to Politico, Harris is leaning toward a 2026 gubernatorial bid, since Gov. Gavin Newsom is term-limited. But she is also weighing a potential bid for the Democratic nomination in 2028.