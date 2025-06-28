Trump Declares War on GOP Dissenter Thomas Massie Ahead of 2026 Primary

(José Niño, Headline USA) Axios reported that Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie is in President Donald Trump’s crosshairs as the sitting president’s political machine launches an aggressive campaign to unseat him in 2026

The move sends a clear warning to other GOP lawmakers: cross Trump, and you could be next.

This is not Constitutional. https://t.co/EU3fS5jcwb — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 21, 2025

Massie’s criticism of Trump’s recent strike on Iran, which he called “not Constitutional” on X, drew a sharp rebuke from the former president, who fired back on Truth Social, calling Massie “not MAGA,” “weak, ineffective,” and “disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for.”

Massie was also one of only two House Republicans to vote against Trump’s “big beautiful bill” last month, prompting Trump to declare that Massie should be “voted out of office.”

Trump’s $500 million political operation has now launched Kentucky MAGA, a super PAC dedicated to defeating Massie in the May 2026 primary. The PAC will be run by senior advisers Tony Fabrizio and Chris LaCivita, who said the group would spend “whatever it takes” to defeat Massie. Plans for the challenge were reportedly underway even before Massie’s Iran comments.

Behind the scenes, Trump’s team is working to unite support behind a single challenger to avoid splitting the anti-Massie vote. Internal polling by Trump pollster John McLaughlin found that 52% of voters in Massie’s district would support a Trump-endorsed candidate, while only 23% back Massie. Trump’s approval in the district stands at 87%, compared to Massie’s 52%.

“Massie’s long-time opposition to President Trump’s working family tax cuts — and really anything to do with President Trump — is coming to an end,” LaCivita said in a statement. “Thomas ‘Little Boy’ Massie will be fired.”

Massie, who has survived several primary challenges since his 2012 election, remains defiant. “Any serious person considering running should spend money on an independent poll before letting swampy consultants take them for an embarrassing ride,” he told Axios.

The clash highlights a long-standing feud, dating back to Massie’s opposition to Trump’s COVID-19 relief package in 2020 and his endorsement of Ron DeSantis in the 2024 GOP primary.

Since 2020, Massie has faced several challenges in the Republican primaries, all of which he has soundly defeated.

2020

– Thomas Massie: 81.0% (68,591 votes)

– Todd McMurtry: 19.0% (16,092 votes)

– Total votes: 84,683

2022

– Thomas Massie: 75.2% (50,301 votes)

– Claire Wirth: 15.7% (10,521 votes)

– Alyssa Dara McDowell: 5.2% (3,446 votes)

– George Washington: 3.9% (2,606 votes)

– Total votes: 66,874

2024

– Thomas Massie: 75.9% (39,929 votes)

– Michael McGinnis: 12.6% (6,604 votes)

– Eric Deters: 11.5% (6,060 votes)

– Total votes: 52,593