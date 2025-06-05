Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Creep Arrested at Mar-a-Lago after Attempt to ‘Marry’ Kai Trump

'The President is aware of this incident and has been briefed...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Security moves in a golf cart at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Secret Service arrested a 23-year-old man after jumping a wall to unlawfully enter President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday morning. His goal? Wed the president’s teen granddaughter. 

The suspect, Anthony Thomas Reyes, confessed to entering the West Palm Beach resort to “spread the gospel” and marry Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s oldest daughter, who turned 18 in May. 

This was Reyes’s second attempt to enter Mar-a-Lago; the first incident took place on New Year’s Eve, according to the New York Post. He now faces state charges of trespassing and could also face federal indictment. 

“The President is aware of this incident and has been briefed,” the White House said in a press statement, clarifying that Trump was not on Mar-a-Lago grounds at the time. 

Reyes’s alleged trespass is shocking, given that Mar-a-Lago is heavily guarded by federal law enforcement. At the time, the club was closed to guests, all of whom are subject to thorough security and background checks. 

Reyes’s attempt comes less than a year after Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly tried to assassinate Trump at the Trump International Golf Club, roughly 10 minutes from the Trump residence. 

Kai has gained national attention after addressing the Republican National Convention in July 2024—days after Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally. 

“I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see,” Kai said. “To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking.” 

Addressing the assassination attempt, she added: “It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he’s still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you.” 

Kai, a rising high school senior, is an aspiring professional golfer and a social media influencer, boasting of nearly 3 million followers on YouTube and Instagram combined. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
BREAKING: North Carolina Mass Shooter Given Bail—Twice!
Next article
House Oversight Committee Expanding Investigation into Biden ‘Cover-Up’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com