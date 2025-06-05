Creep Arrested at Mar-a-Lago after Attempt to ‘Marry’ Kai Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Secret Service arrested a 23-year-old man after jumping a wall to unlawfully enter President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday morning. His goal? Wed the president’s teen granddaughter.

The suspect, Anthony Thomas Reyes, confessed to entering the West Palm Beach resort to “spread the gospel” and marry Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s oldest daughter, who turned 18 in May.

This was Reyes’s second attempt to enter Mar-a-Lago; the first incident took place on New Year’s Eve, according to the New York Post. He now faces state charges of trespassing and could also face federal indictment.

“The President is aware of this incident and has been briefed,” the White House said in a press statement, clarifying that Trump was not on Mar-a-Lago grounds at the time.

A Texas man jumped Mar-a-Lago’s walls in an attempt to proposition Kai Trump, Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter, for marriage. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/nKIU5FVjUc — AF Post (@AFpost) June 4, 2025

Reyes’s alleged trespass is shocking, given that Mar-a-Lago is heavily guarded by federal law enforcement. At the time, the club was closed to guests, all of whom are subject to thorough security and background checks.

Reyes’s attempt comes less than a year after Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly tried to assassinate Trump at the Trump International Golf Club, roughly 10 minutes from the Trump residence.

Kai has gained national attention after addressing the Republican National Convention in July 2024—days after Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

“I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see,” Kai said. “To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking.”

Addressing the assassination attempt, she added: “It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he’s still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you.”

Kai, a rising high school senior, is an aspiring professional golfer and a social media influencer, boasting of nearly 3 million followers on YouTube and Instagram combined.