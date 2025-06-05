Wednesday, June 4, 2025

House Oversight Committee Expanding Investigation into Biden ‘Cover-Up’

'The cover-up of President Biden’s mental decline is one of the greatest scandals in our nation’s history...'

(, The Center Square) The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee is expanding its investigation into the “cover-up” of former President Joe Biden’s “mental decline.”

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent letters to five former senior Biden White House aids, “demanding they appear for transcribed interviews.”

Letters have been sent to Michael Donilon, former senior advisor to the president; Anita Dunn, former senior advisor to the president for communications; Ronald Klain, former chief of staff; Bruce Reed, former deputy chief of staff for policy; and Steve Ricchetti, former counselor to the president.

In addition to the former president’s reported mental decline, Comer is seeking answers on the “potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive action.” Critics, including the Trump administration, have questioned whether an autopen was used to sign pardons and possibly other executive actions.

There is debate as to whether the pardons and actions could be voided if it is proven that an autopen was used.

Comer argues the need for transparency, calling the “cover-up” a significant scandal in American history.

“The American people deserve full transparency and the House Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation to provide answers and accountability. The cover-up of President Biden’s mental decline is one of the greatest scandals in our nation’s history. These five former senior advisors were eyewitnesses to President Biden’s condition and operations within the Biden White House. They must appear before the House Oversight Committee and provide truthful answers about President Biden’s cognitive state and who was calling the shots,” said the congressman

Comer’s focus on the five individuals stems from a book by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, Original Sin, which the congressman quoted as claiming, “five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board.”

This isn’t the first time Comer has subpoenaed key Biden White House aides. The congressman served Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams with subpoenas after claiming the trio “ran interference” for the former president.

In addition, Comer has requested a transcribed interview with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician. The congressman claims the “Biden White House obstructed the Committee’s investigation and refused to make the aids available to depositions or interviews.”

The congressman says he “expects the witnesses to voluntarily comply with the investigation.” He added that if they fail to agree to the interview, he will issue subpoenas “this week to compel their appearance.”

