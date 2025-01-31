Comedian Blasts Cancel Culture: ‘What’s Funny Is Funny’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Self-proclaimed “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross blasted cancel culture when it comes to comedy, according to Fox News.

“People – they don’t want their comedy watered down, they want it potent, right to the stomach, and that’s what I try to do,” the comedian told a journalist while attending an event with The Creative Coalition.

Ross noted he believes that no comedy should be off limits.

“Are certain topics off limits?” the reporter asked the insult comic.

“No. The kind of comedy I do has always been OK for my fans,” he continued. “Roast fans are the most dedicated. They don’t care about what any fake rules are.”

Ross added there will always be people offended with jokes.

“What’s funny is funny, you know?” he said. “There will always be people who are going to pretend to be offended, but those are the people that offend me, you know? Hypocrites.”

Social media users praised Ross’s candid nature.

“We need to be able to mock anything. It is a cornerstone in free speech, and laughter is some of the best medicine,” one user wrote on X.

Others stated how people want honest comedy, not politically correct rhetoric.

“Jeff Ross is spot on – people want comedy that’s real and honest, not watered down,” another stated.

Ross wasn’t the only one to blast Hollywood’s woke culture.

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr ripped the industry for losing touch with its viewers.

“Hollywood has made itself irrelevant to the American people,” she told Variety.

The sitcom star said she is in the process of making a new show that will not be politically correct.

“It’s silly and out there,” she told the outlet. “[It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing.”

She added that she believes Americans want to see a show that is about everyday working class citizens.