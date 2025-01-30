Roseanne Barr Blasts Wokeness, ‘Hollywood Has Made Itself Irrelevant’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr told Variety that if the entertainment industry wants to survive, it should “work with” President Donald Trump.

Barr said the industry needs to get back in touch with the common American.

“Hollywood has made itself irrelevant to the American people,” she noted.

She noted how woke policies continue to cause companies to lose massive amounts of money.

“If they want to survive, they should work with the new president. American people elected him in an overwhelming victory,” she continued. “They should get back in touch with [them] and make some money, which I don’t know if they do or not ’cause they’ve proven to be ideologues rather than [business people].”

The Rosanne actress added that she is in the process of making a new show and isn’t concerned if Hollywood doesn’t want to pick it up.

“If Hollywood doesn’t buy it, then I’m just gonna make it myself,” she said. “Does anybody in [Hollywood] like America or the people who watch TV? Because the people who watch TV would really like to see a show where working-class people win against the enemies of America.”

She described the show as a cross between The Roseanne Show and The Sopranos.

“It’s silly and out there,” she told the outlet. “[It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing.”

Barr was previously dropped from the Rosanne reboot in 2018 after referring to former Obama aide Valarie Jarrett as a Planet of the Apes character.

Barr wasn’t the only celebrity to shun the woke ideology that is rampant in the entertainment industry.

Actor Rob Schneider previously stated he plans on starting a new media company and will be creating a women’s talk show to be the opposite of The View.