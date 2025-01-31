Quantcast
Singer Pink Shouts Out ‘Every Other Gender that Absolutely Exists’ While at a Benefit for the Calif. Fires

'Because clearly, what wildfire survivors need is a lecture on gender...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Pink
Pink / IMAGE: John Mayer France via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Singer Pink decided to bring woke ideology into a benefit that was put on Thursday to help aid the devastation that occurred with the Los Angeles wildfires.

The singer was introducing John Mayer when she decided to insert politics into the mainly apolitical event.

“Ladies and gentleman and ever other gender that absolutely does exist,” Pink said.

She quickly was blasted on social media regarding the statement.

“She is demonstrating that she is mentall ill,” one user wrote. “Don’t let your children go to one of her concerts.”

Others lampooned the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer for not reading the room.

“Because clearly, what wildfire survivors need is a lecture on gender,” another user noted. “Bravo, Pink, for focusing on what absolutely does NOT exist or matter.”

Some users were more explicative with their reaction to the clip.

You’re a f**king idiot, ⁦@Pink⁩. There are only two genders. Same as ALWAYS,” one user wrote. “It’s DELUSIONAL and MADNESS to believe otherwise. In five years people are going to shame you with that clip.”

The gender debate ramped up Friday as President Donald Trump announced federal employees would need to remove pronouns from their email signatures by the end of the day, according to ABC News.

The FireAid concerts took place at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. The event lasted roughly five hours and featured over 20 artists.

The list included Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dr. Dre and Katy Perry.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were also in attendance for the event. She received a round of applause in the Democrat stronghold city.

“Thank you to the artists who gathered tonight in Los Angeles for the FireAid Concert,” she wrote after the event. “Angelenos will continue to stand together to support those impacted by the wildfires and show gratitude for the first responders who help keep our communities safe.”

