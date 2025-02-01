Accountability Begins: FBI Agents Behind Trump Raid to Be Fired by Monday

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI agents who contributed to the investigations of President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 protests may soon face consequences for what Republicans have long criticized as government weaponization.

The Trump administration has reportedly told several top Biden-era FBI officials to resign or be fired by Monday. This purge appears to be part of Trump’s vow to restore integrity to the scandal-plagued FBI.

“I was given no rationale for this decision, which, as you might imagine, has come as a shock,” a Biden-era agent whined in remarks to the liberal New York Times.

The orders were issued on Friday and came from Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll and Acting Deputy Director Robert Kissane, both respectable agents whom Trump appointed until Kash Patel is confirmed as the next director.

The FBI purge is in full effect 🔥 Are we tired of winning yet? I sure as hell am not. FIRE THEM ALL! pic.twitter.com/mB82tLZSto — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 31, 2025

The move is not surprising, given Trump’s past comments on reforming the FBI. He had suggested that former FBI Director Chris Wray would’ve been fired if he did not resign before Jan. 20, 2025.

The Biden-era FBI faced accusations of weaponization, particularly for how the Jan. 6 defendants were targeted and for its key role in the DOJ’s persecution of Trump.

The FBI aggressively cracked down on individuals who protested the certification of the 2020 presidential election, publishing their photos and raiding some of the defendants’ homes. This was a stark contrast to how the bureau treated BLM rioters in 2020.

The FBI has been working with a group of citizens who call themselves "Sedition Hunters" to help track down Jan 6ers. They spend their days going through video and social media trying to ID people. The FBI uses the info to make arrests and even comes back to the group to help… pic.twitter.com/Z1tBfxjCVC — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 1, 2025

In another controversial case, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized a high-profile raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in 2022. Agents carried out the raid after a dispute over documents between Trump and the National Archives.

Inside Mar-a-Lago, agents sifted through Trump’s and First Lady Melania Trump’s personal belongings, in what she described as a major “invasion of privacy”

“It made me angry, yes,” Melania Trump told Fox News in 2024. “Invasion of privacy. And the way it was done was—I was really surprised.”

The latest firings come just days after the DOJ dismissed all prosecutors involved in the Trump cases.