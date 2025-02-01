Quantcast
Friday, January 31, 2025

Accountability Begins: FBI Agents Behind Trump Raid to Be Fired by Monday

'The FBI purge is in full effect...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe FBI agents who contributed to the investigations of President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 protests may soon face consequences for what Republicans have long criticized as government weaponization. 

The Trump administration has reportedly told several top Biden-era FBI officials to resign or be fired by Monday. This purge appears to be part of Trump’s vow to restore integrity to the scandal-plagued FBI. 

“I was given no rationale for this decision, which, as you might imagine, has come as a shock,” a Biden-era agent whined in remarks to the liberal New York Times. 

The orders were issued on Friday and came from Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll and Acting Deputy Director Robert Kissane, both respectable agents whom Trump appointed until Kash Patel is confirmed as the next director.  

The move is not surprising, given Trump’s past comments on reforming the FBI. He had suggested that former FBI Director Chris Wray would’ve been fired if he did not resign before Jan. 20, 2025. 

The Biden-era FBI faced accusations of weaponization, particularly for how the Jan. 6 defendants were targeted and for its key role in the DOJ’s persecution of Trump. 

The FBI aggressively cracked down on individuals who protested the certification of the 2020 presidential election, publishing their photos and raiding some of the defendants’ homes. This was a stark contrast to how the bureau treated BLM rioters in 2020. 

In another controversial case, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized a high-profile raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in 2022. Agents carried out the raid after a dispute over documents between Trump and the National Archives. 

Inside Mar-a-Lago, agents sifted through Trump’s and First Lady Melania Trump’s personal belongings, in what she described as a major “invasion of privacy”  

“It made me angry, yes,” Melania Trump told Fox News in 2024. “Invasion of privacy. And the way it was done was—I was really surprised.” 

The latest firings come just days after the DOJ dismissed all prosecutors involved in the Trump cases. 

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Comedian Blasts Cancel Culture: ‘What’s Funny Is Funny’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com