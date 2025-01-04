Columbia Univ. Professor Claims Jews Are Not Descendants of Ancient Hebrews

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Washington Free Beacon recently discovered that Columbia University professor Joseph Massad, who is supposed to teach a course on “Zionism,” accused Jews of engaging in a “Hitlerian project” for claiming they are the descendants of ancient Hebrews.

During one of the InFocus with Ejaz Haider episodes, titled “Busting Zionist Myths,” Massad stated that Jews being the descendants of the ancient Hebrews is a “bogus claim,” calling them a “strange European group.”

“The idea that European Jews are somehow direct descendants of the ancient Hebrews is, of course, a bogus claim. Even if Jews believed somehow [they had] some lineage, at least a religious or spiritual lineage [to ancient Hebrews], by the 17th and 18th centuries, this idea amongst European Christians would become important, especially to estrange European Jews from Europe, and they begin to cast them as ‘Asiatics’—people who have come from Asia originally,” he said.

“What is special here about Zionism is not only the invention of ancient Israel and the invention of Jews as descendants of the ancient Hebrews. It’s almost like a Hitlerian project to speak of Jews genetically in this fashion. And it only becomes fashionable, of course, in the 19th century, with the rise of racial science and the biological sciences,” he added.

According to the news source, Massad and the host, Ejaz Haider, a senior resident fellow at the University of Lahore’s Center for Security, Strategy and Policy Research, praised Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack.

Additionally, the Beacon stated that the podcast is hosted on a platform sponsored by the university, which endorsed “the Palestinians’ fight for freedom” one month after the attack.

Some Jews on Twitter pointed out the logic in the anti-Semitic rhetoric of Massad.

“‘Jews aren’t Jews. Zionism is actually anti-Jewish.’ Does this ever work?”

The fact that Columbia officials allowed the anti-Semitic professor to teach the class at the university was not very surprising, considering that the university has now become synonymous with the hatred of Jews.

Columbia’s students previously blamed Israel for Hamas’s terrorist attack, protested to the point when commencement ceremony and in-person classes were canceled and published anti-Semitic newspapers.