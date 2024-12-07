Columbia Univ. Students Release Jew-Hating Newspaper

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Columbia University recently proved again that it is ready to harbor anti-Semites on its campus after it was revealed that the university’s students published the first issue of a Jew-hating newspaper, the Columbia Intifada.

“Using the Columbia name for a publication that glorifies violence and makes individuals in our community feel targeted in any way is a breach of our values,” a university representative told the New York Post on Friday. “As we have said repeatedly, discrimination and promoting violence or terror is not acceptable and antithetical to what our community stands for. We are investigating this incident through our applicable offices and policies.”

Even though the Ivy League university denounced the publication, it didn’t stop Students for Justice in Palestine from openly distributing pro-Hamas propaganda among other students on Friday.

The 1,000 copies of the first issue of the student newspaper called Jews “colonists” and “subjugators” while also pushing other anti-Semitic propaganda in the issue’s articles.

The Uproar host, Eliana Goldin, published an in-depth analysis of the newspaper in one of her Twitter posts.

Columbia’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine published “The Columbia Intifada.” Here’s how they manipulate @Columbia students into vehemently hating Israel and supporting violent resistance, a thread 🧵: pic.twitter.com/lzFIG1D8UX — Eliana Goldin (@Eliana_Goldin) December 4, 2024

The Post also interviewed the university students, among whom were ethnic Jews, who criticized the anti-Semitic newspaper.

Other people, primarily conservatives, criticized the rampant Jew-hatred on the university campus.

“The fact that Columbia still receives federal funding AND tax-exempt status is laughable,” conservative Jewish activist Eyal Yakoby wrote.

Columbia University now has a newspaper called "The Columbia Intifada." The fact that Columbia still receives federal funding AND tax-exempt status is laughable. pic.twitter.com/xGJeMl8Vnd — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 6, 2024

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., suggested that the university should lose all of its federal funding, adding that the federal government should deport all of the non-American students responsible for spreading the anti-Semitism on the campus.

This is outrageous. If @Columbia cannot protect Jewish students on their campus, they should lose federal funding and have their tax-exempt status revoked. And for those students here on a visa engaged in an “intifada” against American students of the Jewish faith? Deport them. https://t.co/6NtCPc4mDe — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) December 6, 2024

Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., and Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla., agreed with Lawler in their social media posts.

Not another dollar in federal funding should go to Columbia, and any student on a visa participating in this anti-Semitic harassment campaign should be deported. This is not how we doing things in America. https://t.co/YXa3Pa9YAX — Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (@RepDesposito) December 7, 2024

🚨This is repulsive and it’s happening at America’s elite institutions. Universities permitting the targeting of Jewish students should have their tax status revised & federal funding revoked. Students engaged in this should be barred from receiving federal financial aid. https://t.co/apwJqvIfKa — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) December 6, 2024

“The mob has its own newspaper now,” co-founder of Boundless Aviva Klompas wrote. “I wish I was joking, but this outrage is actually happening at Columbia University.”