Saturday, December 7, 2024

Columbia Univ. Students Release Jew-Hating Newspaper

'I wish I was joking, but this outrage is actually happening at Columbia University...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Columbia University
Columbia University / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Columbia University recently proved again that it is ready to harbor anti-Semites on its campus after it was revealed that the university’s students published the first issue of a Jew-hating newspaper, the Columbia Intifada.

“Using the Columbia name for a publication that glorifies violence and makes individuals in our community feel targeted in any way is a breach of our values,” a university representative told the New York Post on Friday. “As we have said repeatedly, discrimination and promoting violence or terror is not acceptable and antithetical to what our community stands for. We are investigating this incident through our applicable offices and policies.”

Even though the Ivy League university denounced the publication, it didn’t stop Students for Justice in Palestine from openly distributing pro-Hamas propaganda among other students on Friday.

The 1,000 copies of the first issue of the student newspaper called Jews “colonists” and “subjugators” while also pushing other anti-Semitic propaganda in the issue’s articles.

The Uproar host, Eliana Goldin, published an in-depth analysis of the newspaper in one of her Twitter posts.

The Post also interviewed the university students, among whom were ethnic Jews, who criticized the anti-Semitic newspaper.

Other people, primarily conservatives, criticized the rampant Jew-hatred on the university campus.

“The fact that Columbia still receives federal funding AND tax-exempt status is laughable,” conservative Jewish activist Eyal Yakoby wrote.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., suggested that the university should lose all of its federal funding, adding that the federal government should deport all of the non-American students responsible for spreading the anti-Semitism on the campus.

Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., and Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla., agreed with Lawler in their social media posts.

“The mob has its own newspaper now,” co-founder of Boundless Aviva Klompas wrote. “I wish I was joking, but this outrage is actually happening at Columbia University.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
