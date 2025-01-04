Quantcast
Friday, January 3, 2025

Rep. Eric Swalwell’s Jab at GOP Senator Blows Up in His Face

'How did you act with Fang Fang off camera…?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Eric Swalwell and Fang Fang
Eric Swalwell and Fang Fang / PHOTO: Facebook

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., recently took aim at Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., mocking his witty personality and claiming he only “acts like a grown-up” when the cameras are off. However, Swalwell’s comment quickly backfired. 

Kennedy had come under leftist fire on Wednesday after joking about the position of an NBC reporter being placed to the “right” during a press conference addressing the ISIS-linked New Orleans massacre. 

On Thursday, Swalwell shared on X a news report criticizing Kennedy, accusing the Republican senator of acting childish for political attention.

Contrasting that with Kennedy’s behavior at the press conference, Swalwell claimed he had been on an FBI briefing call with Kennedy, where the senator “acted like a grown-up” and “asked real questions.” 

“When the cameras aren’t on, most of these MAGA pro wrestlers actually act normal. Which makes their acting that much more pathetic,” Swalwell added, garnering over 1.3 million views. 

Critics swiftly turned the tables on Swalwell, highlighting his controversial past, including alleged ties to Chinese spy Christine Fang and his role in promoting the discredited Russian collusion hoax. 

“How did you act with Fang Fang off camera…?” asked Gunther Eagleman, a political commentator known for his fiery takes.  

Marc A. Thiessen, former Bush speechwriter and Washington Post columnist, also took aim at Swalwell, pointing to his promotion of the discredited Russian collusion narrative.   

“I’ve met you off camera and you’re quite normal, even nice. But then you get on camera and suggest you’ve seen classified evidence Donald Trump was a Russian agent — only to have the Mueller probe find that was a conspiracy theory,” Thiessen wrote. 

Thiessen added: “You might want to remove the beam from your own eye before pointing out the splinter in your neighbor’s eye.”  

West Virginia politician Derrick Evans chimed in, asking, “Are you still sleeping with Chinese spies? How the hell are you sitting in on any sort of briefing?”  

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson joined the chorus of criticism: “Biggest TV whore on Capitol Hill says what?” 

