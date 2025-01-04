Quantcast
Friday, January 3, 2025

DOJ Spent Over $100M on DEI, Restorative Justice

'Sickening!'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Justice Department
Justice Department logo / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Between 2021 and 2024, the Justice Department spent over $100 million promoting the DEI agenda in classrooms.

A new Parents Defending Education (PDE) report that the Daily Wire obtained revealed that the DOJ awarded over $100,113,942 through 102 grants. According to the report, the leftist propaganda affected 946 school districts and upwards of 3 million K-12 students in 36 states.

The Daily Wire reported that the funds were spent on proposals promoting “restorative justice practices, social and emotional learning practices, and [DEI] practices in the classroom over the past four years.”

DOJ’s STOP School Violence Program awarded the funds, providing grant money to school districts, nonprofits and city and state governments through projects that “increase school safety by implementing solutions that will improve school climate.”

“DOJ STOP grants were intended to be used to address and ameliorate school violence, which has been a major issue of concern to parents across the country over the past several years,” PDE president Nicki Neily said, adding that “it’s appalling,” but “not surprising that DOJ bureaucrats would prioritize DEI initiatives over student safety.”

According to the report, some of these projects proposed bringing in consultants from groups like “Courageous Conversations About Race” or “International Institute for Restorative Practices” who would push their anti-white ideology in schools.

As expected, many of the projects funded by the DOJ explicitly stated that they would discriminate against white and straight students based on their skin color and sexual orientation.

Conservatives on Twitter criticized the department and the Biden-Harris administration for wasting the taxpayers’ money by pushing divisive political ideas.

“The Department of Education has to be abolished,” @GuntherEagleman wrote. “Sickening! All taxpayer money.”

Others agreed that spending the taxpayers’ money to teach children that America is evil was a horrible idea.

Others also pointed out that the recent news explained why the DOJ doesn’t do anything about the “surging” crime rates, stating that the department spends all of the money on things like DEI initiatives instead of “[keeping] our streets safe.”

