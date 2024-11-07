Quantcast
Thursday, November 7, 2024

Colleges Designate ‘Politics-Free’ Zones for Snowflake Students after Trump’s Win

'What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people?'

Posted by Maire Clayton
College 'safe space'
College 'safe space' / IMAGE: DeepAI.org

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Left-leaning colleges have once again established safe spaces after the results of the recent election.

Women’s liberal arts college Bryn Mawr, in Pennsylvania, sent a letter to students announcing an “informal gathering space” for students to process the election as they dined on a smorgasbord of catered food.

“I encourage all of us to be real with one another today, to offer grace, and to be kind as we begin, together, to process the election’s outcomes and unite as a community regardless of our individual political views,” President Wendy Cadge wrote.

Cadge also wanted to make an area on campus a designated “politics-free zone.”

The once No. 1 ranked college for being the most LGBT inclusive was not the only place to erect similar protocols.

Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy went a step further and established an itinerary for post election, according to the Free Press.

The schedule was filled with coloring and LEGO building along with self-guided meditation.

Missouri State University also filled its post Election Day with preschool activities such as “calm jars” and “sensory fidgets”.

Colleges were not the only places to have asinine procedures in place.

One private New York City high school even allowed “excused absences” for the day after the election—or whenever the results were in—according the New York Times.

The New York Post noted that the school would not be assigning homework on Election Day, and that there would be no assignments for the day after.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld slammed the decision of the school, which charges over $65,000 in yearly tuition, and explained the wokeness was one of the reasons he pulled his children out of the establishment.

“This is why the kids hated it,” Senfield told the outlet. “What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people?”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Potential Mike Pompeo Cabinet Appointment Sparks MAGA Backlash
Next article
‘Is It Framed In Gold?’: Joe Scarborough Learns the Price of Butter

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com