Colleges Designate ‘Politics-Free’ Zones for Snowflake Students after Trump’s Win

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Left-leaning colleges have once again established safe spaces after the results of the recent election.

Women’s liberal arts college Bryn Mawr, in Pennsylvania, sent a letter to students announcing an “informal gathering space” for students to process the election as they dined on a smorgasbord of catered food.

“I encourage all of us to be real with one another today, to offer grace, and to be kind as we begin, together, to process the election’s outcomes and unite as a community regardless of our individual political views,” President Wendy Cadge wrote.

Cadge also wanted to make an area on campus a designated “politics-free zone.”

The once No. 1 ranked college for being the most LGBT inclusive was not the only place to erect similar protocols.

Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy went a step further and established an itinerary for post election, according to the Free Press.

The schedule was filled with coloring and LEGO building along with self-guided meditation.

Missouri State University also filled its post Election Day with preschool activities such as “calm jars” and “sensory fidgets”.

From my alma mater. pic.twitter.com/ihWdv9Z7ND — James V. Shuls (@shulsie) November 4, 2024

Colleges were not the only places to have asinine procedures in place.

One private New York City high school even allowed “excused absences” for the day after the election—or whenever the results were in—according the New York Times.

The New York Post noted that the school would not be assigning homework on Election Day, and that there would be no assignments for the day after.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld slammed the decision of the school, which charges over $65,000 in yearly tuition, and explained the wokeness was one of the reasons he pulled his children out of the establishment.

“This is why the kids hated it,” Senfield told the outlet. “What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people?”