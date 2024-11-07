Quantcast
Thursday, November 7, 2024

‘Is It Framed In Gold?’: Joe Scarborough Learns the Price of Butter

'The rent is too damn high, and this guy was saying the cost of butter’s way damn 'too high...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was visibly stunned Thursday morning when he learned the price of butter far exceeded his assumption.

The Morning Joe host attempted to argue that the economy was a major factor in Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss against President-elect Donald Trump, citing an interaction he had with a worried Democrat voter about grocery prices.

However, Scarborough stopped short when his co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, informed him that the price of butter far exceeded his guess of $3.

“Three weeks ago, somebody who was going to be voting for Kamala Harris came up to me and said, ‘Oh my God, Trump’s gonna win,’” Scarborough recalled. “I go, ‘Why is that?’ He goes, ‘I just, I went into the grocery store. Butter’s over three dollars.’”

Scarborough said he laughed to himself about the voter’s economic concerns before Brzezinski said “seven.”

“What’s that?” Scarborough responded to his wife, who repeated again that butter actually costs seven dollars.

“Butter is seven dollars?  What, is it framed in gold?” he exclaimed.

Brzezenski appeared uncomfortable after correcting her husband, who tried to make his point despite misstating the cost by less than half.

“Well, yeah. OK. Anyway,  my point is this, really. The rent is too damn high, and this guy was saying the cost of butter’s way damn ‘too high,’” the Morning Joe host said with an amused expression on his face.

“So, I thought it was a bit reductive. It ended up being… just the point that if you look at the cost of groceries, if you look at the cost of grass—uh, gas,” he stammered.

“If you look at the cost of things compared to four years ago, it was a very simple answer for working-class Americans,” Scarborough said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

