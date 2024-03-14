Quantcast
Don Lemon Fired Yet Again — This Time by Elon Musk

'Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Don Lemon
Don Lemon / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Disgraced former CNN anchor Don Lemon seems unable to catch a break.

Lemon’s podcast partnership with Twitter has been terminated following a contentious interview with Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform. 

The drama unfolded after Lemon cornered Musk during a pre-taped interview slated for a Twitter premiere on March 18. However, Musk, evidently displeased with Lemon’s line of questioning, instructed Twitter to end its partnership with Lemon.

This marks the second time Lemon has been fired by a major company. He was infamously fired by CNN after disturbing reports surfaced regarding his alleged “diva”-like behavior and inappropriate conduct while serving as a left-wing news anchor. 

He broke the news of the termination himself on Wednesday. “Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform,” Lemon claimed in a lengthy statement.

The fired CNN anchor suggested the contract’s termination may have been triggered by the interview. 

“There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election,” he wrote.

Lemon vowed to still release the purportedly contentious interview on March 18. 

An official Twitter account rebutted Lemon’s claims in a separate post, stating that while they support free speech, they reserve the right to halt business decisions. 

“X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives,” the statement said.  

“The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities,” the statement added.

In a preview of the interview shared during an Wednesday interview with CNN, Lemon is seen pressing Musk on whether he would increase censorship on the platform—which Musk acquired with a pledge to protect free speech amid widespread censorship of American voices. 

Lemon specifically questioned Musk about allegations of the Great Replacement Theory and purported anti-Semitism. Despite these contentions, Lemon was apparently comfortable working with Musk for revenue sharing.

