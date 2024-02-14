Quantcast
Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Report: CIA Targeted Trump Campaign Prior to Russiagate

'Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term...'

Posted by Ken Silva
John Brennan
John Brennan / IMAGE: MSNBC

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Journalist Matt Taibbi released a bombshell report Tuesday, writing that Barack Obama’s CIA director, John Brennan, had targeted at least 26 Trump campaign officials ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

According to Taibbi’s report, the CIA’s targeting of the Trump officials happened “long before the summer of 2016,” which would predate the FBI’s Russiagate investigation. The report suggested that the CIA’s operation helped launch Russiagate.

“Until now, the official story has been that the FBI’s investigation began after Australian intelligence officials told US officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In truth, the US [intelligence community] asked the ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with US agencies,” Taibbi wrote. The Five Eyes nations are the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Taibbi’s report raises questions about why Special Counsel John Durham didn’t disclose the CIA’s involvement when he investigated the Russiagate probe. Durham released a report last year, finding that the FBI had no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion when it began its investigation, but Durham’s work fell far short of what Trump and his allies had hoped for.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has gone as far as to accuse Durham of being a part of the coverup. Gaetz said this when Durham insisted he couldn’t find Joseph Mifsud, an intelligence asset who initially contacted the Trump campaign, claiming that the Russians have dirt on Hillary Clinton.

According to Taibbi, evidence that Durham failed to bring to light may still be out there.

“Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term,” Taibbi added, citing sources “close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence investigation.”

The whereabouts of the alleged thick binder are reportedly unknown, according to the New York Post.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN More Worried about Italy’s ‘Far-Right’ than Illegals Gang Raping Teen Girl
Next article
GOP Candidate and Self-Purported FBI Whistleblower Targeted Rep. Santos Last Year

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com