Monday, December 18, 2023

Chuck Schumer Praised Jew-Hating Group’s ‘Humanity’

'For its continued efforts to promote peace, unity and freedom, CAIR has my utmost thanks and appreciation...'

Chuck Schumer
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was revealed that Sen. Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., praised the Council on American-Islamic Relations despite its leader and founder saying that he was “happy to see” Hamas attack Israel.

However, Schumer has not always approved of the Jew-hating group, saying two decades ago that the CAIR has “ties to terrorism” and calling for the federal government to cut ties with the group, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

In a letter of support for the CAIR, Schumer wrote last year that the United States is “fortunate” the organization is “fighting for the sake of our freedoms.”

“For its continued efforts to promote peace, unity and freedom, CAIR has my utmost thanks and appreciation,” he wrote.

According to a letter the CAIR cited in fundraising literature, Schumer applauded the group back in 2015 for its “determination to continue to spread humanity” and to “cultivate and encourage mutual understanding amongst Americans of all backgrounds and cultures.”

However, he had a totally different position back in 2003 when, during one of the Senate hearings, he slammed the CAIR’s leaders for having “intimate connections with Hamas.”

He also submitted a letter to the FBI back in 2009 that noted the CAIR was an unindicted co-conspirator in the prosecution of the Holy Land Foundation, a Hamas front group. Schumer said that federal agencies ceasing work with the organization “should be government-wide policy.”

Last month, the CAIR founder and executive director Nihad Awad said that Israel “does not have that right to self-defense.” In addition to that, a former spokesman for the Islamic Association for Palestine, a Hamas front group, said that he “was happy to see” Hamas fighters attack Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Even though Schumer has not yet responded to Awad’s Jew-hating comments, the White House denounced them as anti-Semitic. Earlier this year, the White House faced scrutiny for selecting the group to serve on its National Strategy to Counter Anti-Semitism.

