Jack Smith Brings in Russia-Hoax Vet to Lead Soviet-Style Trump Attack

(Robert Jonathan, Headline USA) Special Counsel Jack Smith has reportedly added one of Robert Mueller’s chief lieutenants to his legal team in the attempt to fast-track the D.C. criminal case against former President Donald Trump before Election 2024.

The personnel move could offer new insight into the notorious prosecutor’s plan to use tactics similar as the orignial anti-Trump investigation, deploying a vast network of far-left organizations both in and out of government to assist with the dirty work, warned Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, in a recent article.

Meet Lawyer Michael Dreeben, The Man Behind Three Major Anti-Trump Operations https://t.co/qjPPAwV7Qw — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 18, 2023

Smith recently asked the U.S. Supreme Court to expedite a decision as to whether former President Donald Trump is legally immune from federal prosecution in connection with challenging the disputed outcome of the 2020 election.

If the court rules that Trump was conducting business within the scope of his official presidential duties when publicly denouncing vote fraud in the election’s aftermath, it could have far-reaching implications, potentially even nullifying the convictions of hundreds of other Jan. 6 political dissidents brough up on “obstruction” charges.

Smith obviously hopes the answer is no—and, with that in mind, he is seeking the assistance of Michael Dreeben, a longtime Justice Department lawyer with experience arguing cases before the high court, who played a significant role in overseeing the more than two-year-long Russia collusion hoax under Mueller.

“That the elite attorney is helping Democrats with their 2024 campaign strategy of lawfare is significant and showcases how much coordination between key Democrat operatives is behind this Soviet-style attempt to imprison President Joe Biden’s political opponents,” Hemingway wrote.

By now, it is commonly acknowledged that Robert Mueller was only a figurehead in the politicized Russia-gate probe.

While another high-profile anti-Trump surrogate, Andrew Weissmann, has often been regarded as the driving force behind the partisan probe, Hemingway argued that Dreeben may have been the brains of the operation.

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider Smith’s request, first setting Wednesday, Dec. 20, as the deadline for Trump’s team to respond. However, there is no certainty that the justices will go along with Smith’s effort to bypass the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, where the presidential immunity issue would normally be ruled upon first.

The appellate court has already agreed to expedite its decision—a step that would play to Smith’s benefit by preventing Trump and his attorneys from using procedural delays to push the trial beyond next year’s election.

“There is absolutely no reason to rush this sham to trial except to injure President Trump and tens of millions of his supporters,” the ex-POTUS’s campaign responded earlier this month in response to Smith’s filing. “President Trump will continue to fight for Justice and oppose these authoritarian tactics.”

It is practically a lock that a typically far-left D.C. jury would convict Trump on the four-count indictment if the case on those charges does go forward to trial without intervention from the high court.

According to Hemingway, Dreeben (who is now in private practice) helped Cy Vance Jr.—the former Manhattan district attorney and predecessor to Soros-funded Alvin Bragg—convince the Supreme Court to greenlight the release of Trump’s tax returns.

He also supposedly participated behind the scenes in the Democrats’ scheme to impeach Trump.

“By the spring of 2023, Dreeben was publicly noting his affiliation with Just Security, ‘the legal beachhead of the Trump resistance,'” Hemingway claimed.

As a footnote to history, “the Mueller probe, for fairly obvious reasons, never investigated how the Russia-collusion theory was designed and funded by Democrats, developed with the help of Russian operatives, and integrated into the federal government’s unconstitutional resistance of a duly elected president, Hemingway recalled. “Covering up those facts was, in fact, the purpose of the Mueller probe.”

Even the left-leaning Washington Post admitted in October 2017 that “The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about President Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said.”