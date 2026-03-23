Monday, March 23, 2026

Charlie Kirk’s Mentor Dies in ‘Freak’ Accident

'We may have lost a future president...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A man who was once a mentor to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk has died from what’s been described as a “freak” accident while playing pickleball.

Jeff Webb, 76, reportedly died Thursday, about two weeks after cracking his head while playing pickleball.

“Webb was hospitalized, and his family made the decision to take him off life support,” the Daily Mail reported.

Webb, who was at the White House when Kirk was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, said that the country lost a potential future president when Kirk was killed last September.

“We may have lost a future president. Charlie Kirk had it all—charisma, faith, respect for everyone… Now, in his absence, tens of thousands of new chapters are rising. His legacy is just beginning,” Webb told Real America’s Voice at the time.

Along with his conservative activism, Webb was the founder of the cheerleading apparel company Varsity Brands. He was reportedly “one of the most influential figures in the history of the sport of cheerleading and dance,” according to Cheer Daily.

“Varsity Brands is saddened by the passing of Jeff Webb, founder of Varsity Spirit and modern cheerleading. Jeff played a pivotal role in shaping cheerleading as it exists today and in building a community that has impacted generations of athletes, coaches, and teams,” Varsity Brands said upon his passing.

“In recent years, his contributions helped grow the sport both in the United States and globally, including his work with the International Cheer Union, which achieved full recognition by the International Olympic Committee in 2021.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

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