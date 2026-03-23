Headline Geopolitics: Sarah of DD Geopolitics on Empire and Escalation

(José Niño, Headline USA) In this Headline Geopolitics episode, José Niño interviews Sarah of DD Geopolitics, a retired U.S. Navy veteran and independent geopolitical analyst whose outlet has built a reputation for sharp, anti-imperial reporting that cuts against both mainstream media and sensationalist alt-media narratives.

Sarah recounts how her military service radicalized her against the empire, and explains why DD Geopolitics took shape as a truly international, independent media cooperative. The conversation covers the growing Iran war, the deception and theater of the Trump administration, the role of Tulsi Gabbard and Joe Kent, the strategic significance of Argentina and the “Isaac Accords,” and why the Russia-Ukraine front is inseparable from the larger global war now unfolding.

Watch the full interview here:

Follow Sarah on X:

https://x.com/DDGSarah

Follow DD Geopolitics on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@DDGeopolitics/streams

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino