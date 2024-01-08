Expensive Cars Used by Illegals Are Towed as They Beg for Food and Money

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As they beg for food from door to door in New York City, some illegal immigrants are driving cars substantially nicer than those driven by those from whom they seek assistance, the New York Post reported.

On Friday night, at least five unregistered cars were towed from outside of the illegal immigrant camp at New York City’s Floyd Bennett Field.

Among the cars towed were several newer Toyotas, including a Sienna minivan, and a couple of Sequoia SUVs.

“This is insane,” Assemblywoman Jaime Williams, a Democrat from Brooklyn, said on Saturday. “Where did they get the money [to buy vehicles]? This is bigger than all of us.”

Williams posted a video of the posh cars being removed from near the old airfield on Facebook.

The Democrat lawmaker also called the situation “bizarre,” noting that “people have to wake up and realize what’s happening. These are the same people who are knocking on doors begging for food and money”

Williams was alluding to the mass-scale door-to-door begging taking place around the old airfield.

David Fitzgerald, 62, a resident of Brooklyn’s Marine Park neighborhood, said that numerous illegal immigrants have wandered the streets begging for money and clothing.

“There’s definitely an invasion of immigrants from Floyd Bennett Field in our neighborhood,” he said, noting that they were “knocking on the door looking for money.”

For residents, the unsolicited panhandling was a nuisance at best, if not a threat to public safety.

“To have people knocking at your door looking for food that don’t speak English, it’s annoying,” Fitzgerald said “I don’t like it. We have never had this before, ever.”

When speculating as the ultimate cause of New York City’s troubles, Williams blamed President Joe Biden and his lax administration for the influx of illegal immigrants.

According to Williams, the administration was “turn[ing] a blind eye” to New York City’s struggles.

“Floyd Bennett Field, our national park, has become a dumping ground,” she added.