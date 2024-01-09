Quantcast
Biden Admin. Moves to Cancel Pennsylvania’s Eponymous Founder, William Penn

'These people hate America, there's no doubt anymore...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
William Penn statue in Welcome Park
William Penn statue in Welcome Park / IMAGE: John P. Zadzura - Scholar via YouTube

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) The National Parks Service announced the removal of a statue of William Penn, the founder of the state of Pennsylvania, from a Philadelphia park in order to make the park more “welcoming, accurate, and inclusive.”

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced that the Welcome Park will include more displays providing information on the indigenous groups that lived in the area before European settlers came to American shores, according to the New York Sun.

Haaland proudly reported that she and her team consulted Native American groups on the expansion of the displays.

The Department of the Interior also posted to social media, requesting “input [for] Welcome Park rehabilitation.”

NPS erected Welcome Park in 1982 to commemorate the founding of Pennsylvania. It is the only place in the state’s most populous city honoring Penn’s achievements.

Several Twitter users voiced their vehement opposition to tearing down the Penn statue and replacing it with a woke-ified version of Native American history.

“The Biden administration is taking down a statue of William Penn,” columnist David Marcus said in a reply to the NPS post. “Not Robert E Lee, not Stonewall Jackson, but William Penn. These people hate America, there’s no doubt anymore.”

“If you think that tearing down William Penn is justified, then I think you should be defunded and disbanded,” another user chimed in.

“No foreign ‘enemy’ hates us like our own government,” a third user added. “Why don’t you just build a statue of whatever criminal filth you and your pets decide is the next civil rights hero?”

Penn was born in London in 1644 and emigrated to the British colonies after facing religious persecution.

His Charter of Privileges laid out religious liberties and civil rights laws that had a tremendous influence on the Continental Congress that drafted the American Constitution.

The park founders named Welcome Park after the ship that Penn took from England, the Welcome, which now sits on the Delaware River.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
