Cannibalism in Haiti? Disturbing Video Emerges Amid Biden Embassy’s Evacuation

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A formidable and fringe Haitian gang has surged to prominence as arguably the most powerful, armed force in the country, seizing control in the absence of the prime minister, who remains stranded after visiting Kenya earlier this month.

Disturbing videos have surfaced revealing the heinous acts allegedly carried out by this gang. One purported video, shared by Black conservative influencer Dom Lucre, depicts a gang member consuming the body parts of a burned victim.

While Headline USA has been unable to independently verify the video, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele recounted how gangs in his country once bathed with the skulls of their victims.

“We saw similar images in El Salvador a few years ago. Gangs bathing with the skulls of their victims,” Bukele wrote on Twitter. “All the ‘experts’ said they couldn’t be defeated, because they were an ‘intrinsic part of our society’. They were wrong. We obliterated them.”

Militant leader Jimmy Chérizier, also known as “Barbecue” or “BBQ,” has seized control of significant parts of the country and has announced plans for further military actions. His name is linked to allegations that his gang burns his victims alive.

“I am ready to make an alliance with the devil, ready to sleep in the same bed as the devil,” Chérizier declared in a speech to his backers last week, as reported by the New York Post.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry landed in Puerto Rico last week after the Dominican Republican denied his entry after halting all Haiti-bound flights. He has since been unable to enter Haiti.

The violence in Haiti has led President Joe Biden to order the evacuation of some U.S. Embassy personnel from the poverty-stricken Caribbean nation.

“Heightened gang violence in the neighborhood near U.S. embassy compounds and near the airport led to the State Department’s decision to arrange for the departure of additional embassy personnel,” the embassy wrote on Sunday. “All arriving and departing passengers work for the U.S. government.”

One factor likely contributing to the evacuation is the emergence of disturbing videos on social media depicting the inhumane acts of the most powerful gangs, such as “G9 and Family.”

Most recently, the Haitian national police union has accused the gang of attacking two of the largest prisons in Haiti, resulting in the escape of at least 4,000 incarcerated criminals.

The chaos in Haiti has sparked widespread concerns about the U.S. southern border, with many Haitians flooding the border due to the turmoil in their country and the permissiveness of the Biden administration.